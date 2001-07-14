iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment Announce Nominees for the 2022 "iHeartRadio Music Awards"

iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment today announced the nominees for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, airing LIVE from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Tuesday, March 22 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event also will be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Now in its ninth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2022. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise stage moments and will tell the stories of the winning artists’ road to #1. Since the Awards’ inception in 2013, the show has included live performances and appearances by superstar artists, such as Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Rihanna, Halsey, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Martin, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Big Sean, Sam Smith, Madonna, Blake Shelton, Pharrell, Pitbull and many others.

“The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will once again celebrate the great artists and songs we’ve featured on iHeartRadio stations throughout the past year,” said Tom Poleman, President and Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “We can’t wait to celebrate the year in music with iconic performances and never-before-seen collaborations.”

Artists receiving multiple nominations include Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Giveon, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, The Kid LAROI, SZA, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Måneskin, Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean, Billie Eilish, BTS, David Guetta, Tate McRae, Ariana Grande, Daniel Caesar, The Weeknd, Five Finger Death Punch, Cardi B, Joel Corry, AJR, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, The Pretty Reckless, All Time Low, twenty one pilots, Mammoth WVH, blackbear, Machine Gun Kelly, Imagine Dragons, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Jazmine Sullivan, Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga, Pop Smoke, Coi Leray, Bad Bunny, Regard, Rauw Alejandro, Farruko, KAROL G, Calibre 50, Dua Lipa and La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho. All nominees are listed below. For a full list of categories, visit iHeartRadio.com%2Fawards.

“This awards show is less about competition and more about a celebration of the artists and songs that our listeners loved in the past year,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “We are proud to once again partner with FOX to bring this incredible night of music to millions of fans nationwide.”

In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year and the first-ever TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.

Social voting begins today, January 27, and will close on March 15 at 11:59 PM PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com%2Fawards.

Among the many winners of the 2021 Awards were The Weeknd, for Song of the Year and Male Artist of the Year; Dua Lipa, for Female Artist of the Year; and Dan + Shay, for Best Duo/Group of the Year. The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards also honored Elton John with the 2021 iHeartRadio Icon Award.

This year’s awards will once again feature a broad array of categories – finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

Song of the Year:

“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy On Me” - Adele

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Levitating” - Dua Lipa

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“positions” - Ariana Grande

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

AJR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Best Collaboration:

“Best Friend”- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“If I Didn't Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Best New Pop Artist:

Giveon

Måneskin

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

Alternative Song of the Year:

“All My Favorite Songs” - Weezer featuring AJR

“Follow You” - Imagine Dragons

“Monsters” - All Time Low featuring blackbear

“my ex’s best friend” - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear

“Shy Away” - twenty one pilots

Alternative Artist of the Year:

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Best New Alternative Artist:

Cannons

Clairo

girl in red

Måneskin

WILLOW

Rock Song of the Year:

“And So It Went” - The Pretty Reckless

“Living The Dream” - Five Finger Death Punch

“Nowhere Generation” - Rise Against

“Wait A Minute My Girl” - Volbeat

“Waiting On A War” - Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year:

Chevelle

Five Finger Death Punch

Foo Fighters

Mammoth WVH

The Pretty Reckless

Best New Rock Artist:

All Good Things

Architects

Ayron Jones

Mammoth WVH

Zero 9:36

Country Song of the Year:

“Famous Friends” - Chris Young & Kane Brown

“Forever After All” - Luke Combs

“If I Didn't Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Just The Way” - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown

“The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett

Country Artist of the Year:

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Lainey Wilson

Niko Moon

Parker McCollum

Ryan Hurd

Tenille Arts

Dance Song of the Year:

“BED” - Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta

“Do It To It” - ACRAZE featuring Cherish

“Heartbreak Anthem” - Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix

“Love Tonight” - Shouse

“You” - Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae

Dance Artist of the Year:

Anabel Englund

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Regard

Swedish House Mafia

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“Essence” - WizKid featuring Tems

“Time Today” - Moneybagg Yo

“Up” - Cardi B

“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

“What You Know Bout Love” - Pop Smoke

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

BIA

Coi Leray

Lil Tjay

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu

R&B Song of the Year:

“Damage” - H.E.R.

“Good Days” - SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary” - Giveon

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” - Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Artist of the Year:

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Giveon

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Tank

Best New R&B Artist:

Chlöe

Giveon

Tone Stith

VanJess

Vedo

Latin Song of the Year:

“BICHOTA” - KAROL G

“In Da Getto” - J Balvin & Skrillex

“Pepas” - Farruko

“Todo De Ti” - Rauw Alejandro

“Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny

Latin Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Camilo

Farruko

KAROL G

Rauw Alejandro

Best New Latin Artist:

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Maria Becerra

Nicki Nicole

Tokischa

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“¿Qué Tienen Tus Palabras?” - Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

“A La Antigüita” - Calibre 50

“Dime Cómo Quieres” - Christian Nodal featuring Ángela Aguilar

“La Casita” - Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

“Mi Primer Derrota” - La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

“Saludos a Mi Ex” - Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)” - Taylor Swift

“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran

“deja vu” - Olivia Rodrigo

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy On Me” - Adele

“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish

“Heat Waves” - Glass Animals

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Your Power” - Billie Eilish

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

“Fix You” (Coldplay) - Kacey Musgraves

“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello

“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) - Shawn Mendes

“Heather” (Conan Gray) - Tate McRae

“I'm Still Standing” (Elton John) - Demi Lovato

“Jolene” (Dolly Parton) - Lil Nas X

“Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica) - Miley Cyrus

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

#Arianators - Ariana Grande

#Beliebers - Justin Bieber

#BTSARMY - BTS

#Harries - Harry Styles

#Hotties - Megan Thee Stallion

#Limelights - Why Don't We

#Livies - Olivia Rodrigo

#Louies - Louis Tomlinson

#Rushers - Big Time Rush

#Selenators - Selena Gomez

#Swifties - Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran

“Build a B*tch” - Bella Poarch

“Butter” - BTS

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring Sza

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon

“Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Bella Poarch

Claire Rosinkranz

Jax

JORDY

Tai Verdes

Tayler Holder

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) - Andy Barron

Love On Tour (Harry Styles) - Anthony PHAM

Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) - Cynthia Parkhurst

What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) - David Bergman

Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) - Elliott Ingham

The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) - PROJECTBLACKBOXX

2021 Tour (Maroon 5) - Travis Schneider

TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category

“Beggin’” - Måneskin

“good 4 u” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Just For Me” - PinkPantheress

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Thot Sh*t” - Megan Thee Stallion

“TWINNEM” - Coi Leray

“Up” - Cardi B

“Woman” - Doja Cat

Best Comeback Album (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

30 - Adele

- Adele Certified Lover Boy - Drake

- Drake Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters

- Foo Fighters Solar Power - Lorde

- Lorde Star-Crossed - Kacey Musgraves

- Kacey Musgraves Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night - Bleachers

- Bleachers Voyage - ABBA

TikTok Songwriter of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

Alexa Chalnick

ASTON

Cassa Jackson

Ellie Dixon

Jax

Lauren Weintraub

Peytan Porter

Sarah Barrios

vaultboy

Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year nominees will be announced at a later date. Additional categories include Label of the Year and individual winners for Album of the Year in music’s biggest genres, including Pop, Country, Alternative, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin and Regional Mexican formats.

For a full list of categories, visit iHeartRadio.com%2Fawards.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, January 27 at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET at AXS.com.

Executive producers for the “iHeartRadio Music Awards” are Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet; and John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters, for iHeartMedia.

For breaking news and exclusive iHeartRadio Music Awards content, visit iHeartRadio.com%2Fawards or follow the social buzz on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next three podcast publishers combined, and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About FOX Entertainment

FOX Entertainment’s 30-year legacy of innovative, hit programming includes 9-1-1, 9-1-1: LONE STAR, THE MASKED SINGER, LEGO MASTERS, THE SIMPSONS, “Empire,” “24,” “The X-Files” and “American Idol.” Delivering high-quality scripted, non-scripted, animation, live content and major sports, FOX won the 2020-2021 broadcast season, marking the second consecutive season it ranked #1. In addition to its broadcast network, FOX Entertainment oversees the operations of FOX Alternative Entertainment, its in-house unscripted studio that produces THE MASKED SINGER, I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE and NAME THAT TUNE, among other series; the award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, which produces animated content for FOX, including the Emmy Award-winning hit BOB’S BURGERS and new series DUNCANVILLE, THE GREAT NORTH and HOUSEBROKEN, as well as programming for other broadcast, streaming and cable platforms; and Blockchain Creative Labs, a new business and creative unit formed in 2021 by FOX Entertainment and Bento Box, to build, launch, manage and sell Non-Fungible Token (NFT) content and experiences, and fungible tokens, as well as digital goods and assets. FOX Entertainment also recently formed the production venture Studio Ramsay Global, in partnership with award-winning chef, restaurateur and presenter Gordon Ramsay, to develop, produce and distribute culinary and lifestyle programming for FOX, its fast-growing ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service, Tubi and platforms worldwide. Tubi features more than 35,000 movies and television series, and news content that’s available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Australia. FOX Entertainment recently acquired the entertainment platform TMZ and all its media properties, including its hit syndicated magazine programs, TMZ and TMZ LIVE, and its flagship digital platform, TMZ.com. Most recently, FOX Entertainment acquired MarVista Entertainment, a global leader in made-for-platform original content. Ranking among the world’s leading independent studios, MarVista will focus on developing and producing content for FOX’s digital platforms, including Tubi, as well as for third-party platforms worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005187/en/