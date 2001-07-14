Sonos Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Sonos (Nasdaq; SONO) was today recognized in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s ‘Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality’ list, receiving a 100 point rating on the Corporate Equality Index, based on an in-depth analysis of workplace policies and practices for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) employees. To achieve a perfect score, companies must have fully inclusive equal employment opportunity policies, provide equal employment benefits, demonstrate their commitment to equality publicly and exercise responsible citizenship.

“Inclusion is at the core of who we strive to be, and we appreciate this recognition of our continuing commitment to equitable and inclusive policies, benefits, and practices for LGBTQ+ employees and their families,” said Shamayne Braman, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for Sonos. “We look forward to building on this momentum as we challenge ourselves to further ensure that everyone at Sonos feels a sense of connection and belonging.”

“We are building a workplace where LGBTQ+ employees can be themselves, without having to conform to outmoded expectations of gender or sexuality,” said Jess Balogh, co-chair of [email protected], an Employee Resource Group that pursues the awareness and support of Sonos employees who identify as LGBTQ+. “[email protected] is a place of community, support and celebration of our diversity. One of the ways we express this within and beyond Sonos is through the creation of the Full Spectrum station on Sonos Radio.”

Full Spectrum is a publicly available station on Sonos Radio, conceived and created by [email protected] with support from the Sonos Radio team, featuring songs from artists in the LGBTQ+ community along with personal liner notes recorded by Sonos employees. To learn more about Life at Sonos, visit sonos.com%2Flife-at-sonos. More information on Sonos Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, including Sonos’ annual ESG report, can be found at sustainability.sonos.com.

About the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Every year, the HRC publishes its Corporate Equality Index (CEI) as a benchmark for LGBT workplace inclusion at large U.S. companies, providing crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is the world’s leading sound experience company. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use, and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

