Tractor Supply Recognized for ESG Achievements

Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced significant milestones in its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts. The Company earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Best Places to Work Corporate Equality Index and achieved its inaugural inclusion in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Additionally, Tractor Supply has joined The Sustainability Consortium, an independent organization of diverse global participants that work collaboratively to improve consumer product sustainability.

“Since we first launched our Stewardship Program in 2008, Tractor Supply has been on a journey of continuous improvement to drive positive environmental and social change within our company and our communities,” said Hal Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tractor Supply. “We are consistently focused on cultivating an environment of inclusion where diversity of all kinds is appreciated and valued, and inclusion in these indices is a testament to our progress and transparency on that journey. Similarly, our commitment to being stewards of Life Out Here means ensuring we are making environmentally sound decisions in all aspects of our business. We are proud to be recognized for our achievements and will continue to accelerate our efforts.”

Corporate Equality Index

The Corporate Equality Index (CEI) is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility. Tractor Supply was one of 842 businesses to earn a 100 percent ranking, indicating the company satisfies all of the CEI’s criteria as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

The Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. Companies included in the index have earned a score at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand.

Tractor Supply is one of only 418 companies included in the index and one of 31 companies included in the index’s consumer discretionary category.

The Sustainability Consortium

As part of its environmental commitment, Tractor Supply has established ambitious goals around carbon emissions and renewable energy and is increasing its focus on sustainability in product offerings and packaging. Through membership in The Sustainability Consortium, Tractor Supply joins with more than 100 corporations, nonprofits and academic institutions to transform the consumer goods industry to deliver more sustainable consumer products. As a global non-profit organization, The Sustainability Consortium’s members and partners work collaboratively to build science-based decision tools and solutions that address sustainability issues that are materially important throughout a product’s supply chain and lifecycle.

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s ESG efforts, visit www.corporate.tractorsupply.com%2FESG.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 46,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 25, 2021, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 25, 2021, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

