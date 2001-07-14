Cushman & Wakefield Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has earned a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. In satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria, the firm has been named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for the fourth consecutive year.

“We are proud to again be recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion makes us a better company, a better competitor and a better corporate citizen,” said Nadine Augusta, Cushman & Wakefield’s Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer. “We will continue to prioritize LGBTQ+ inclusion and ensure that our commitment is felt by all employees throughout our 400 offices around the world.”

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere.”

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.

“The CEI is an important affirmation of our work to support LGBTQ+ employees as part of our richly diverse workplace culture,” said Holly Tyson, Cushman & Wakefield’s Chief People Officer. “We’re focused on enhancing our workplaces to foster a strong sense of inclusion, engagement and development so our people are empowered to do their best work.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s UNITY employee resource group contributes to advancing the firm’s diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) strategy and to the success of the business by helping to raise DEI awareness, foster employee engagement and inclusion, and build community and a sense of belonging.

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and, for the 56% of CEI-related companies with global operations, advancing the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top-score. Cushman & Wakefield joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that earned top marks this year.

The full CEI report is available online at www.hrc.org%2Fcei.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow %40CushWake on Twitter.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

