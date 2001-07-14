Northeast Supermarket Leader Stop & Shop To Place Alkaline88® In More Than 400 Stores

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, today announced that it is further expanding its presence in the Northeast in over 400 Stop & Shop locations throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Downstate New York, and Northern New Jersey. Stop & Shop, the largest grocery chain in its region with a population of nearly 30 million, will carry Alkaline88® 1-gallon and 3-liter bottles.

“Calendar year 2022 is off to a great start with Alkaline88® making a strong expansion into the Northeast region,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Expanding market share and our brand presence in this densely populated part of the country are expected to accelerate revenue growth. Stop & Shop is one of the largest and most respected supermarket chains in the region. Having pioneered the superstore concept on the East Coast, they have an impressive history of more than 100 years. Stop & Shop is a leader in a very important market of over 30 million residents with more than 400 stores, all of which will now offer Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88 to their shoppers.”

Operating in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island, Stop & Shop is a top grocery chain in the populous Northeast region. The largest subsidiary of Ahold Delhaize, the country’s third largest grocer, they support the vision of creating the leading local food shopping experience, making their stores better every day for their associates, customers, and community.

“Alkaline88 shares Stop & Shop’s commitment to excellence and their drive to constantly improve. We are thrilled to add them as our newest grocery retailer,” continued Mr. Wright. “They join other Ahold Delhaize chains like Food Lion and Giant Food in carrying Alkaline88 products. Our 1-gallon and 3-liter bottles will be on Stop & Shop shelves in early February. This is our largest expansion into the lucrative New York and Northeast grocery channel and should be a major driver for growth in fiscal 2023.”

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting against hunger, supporting our troops and through overall incredible acts of care. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit the%3Cb%3E+website%3C%2Fb%3E.

