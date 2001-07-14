Travelers Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that it has earned a score of 100 on the 2022 Corporate+Equality+Index (CEI), maintaining its distinction for the seventh consecutive year as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. The CEI is a national benchmarking tool administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, which evaluates corporate policies and practices as they relate to equality.

“Every individual brings a valuable skill set and unique perspective to the workplace,” said Diane Kurtzman, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Travelers. “Creating an inclusive environment where all employees feel comfortable being themselves and empowered to share their ideas is important to us, and it’s an honor to be recognized once again for our efforts.”

Travelers offers several programs designed to support its commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace, including:

Diversity Networks: The company has eight Diversity Networks, which are employee-led groups focused on attracting, retaining and developing all employees through networking, mentorship and volunteer opportunities. In 2012, Travelers launched the Pride & Allies Diversity Network, which promotes the inclusion and development of LGBTQ+ professionals.

A Conscious Inclusion Workshop: Travelers requires all employees to complete an education program that explores biases and their impact in the workplace, as well as how to be more intentionally inclusive.

Employee Benefits: Travelers provides health insurance benefits for employees and family members covered by its medical plans who are transitioning. Coverage includes professional counseling, hormone therapy and, if clinically appropriate, gender reassignment surgery. In its commitment to providing a positive and respectful environment, the company has also developed resources for transitioning employees, their co-workers and their managers.

An Inclusive Leadership Performance Objective: All managers’ annual performance expectations include a diversity-related objective, which aims to purposefully foster a work environment where all employees are included and appreciated, and to attract, retain, engage and develop employees from all cultures and backgrounds.

A “Diversity Speaks” Series: The company sponsors events that are designed to create a culture that embraces the power of difference. The series features employees and guest speakers who share their personal experiences and viewpoints on a variety of topics.

For more information about diversity and inclusion at Travelers, visit Travelers.com%2Fdiversity.

