PPG Earns Perfect Score in Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ Workplace Policies and Practices

PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced it received a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality. PPG has been included in the index for 19 years.

“With more than 50,000 global employees and operations in more than 75 countries, we are committed to cultivating a diverse workplace that is representative of the customers and communities we serve, while fostering a culture that is inclusive and helps everyone feel a sense of belonging,” said Marvin Mendoza, PPG global head of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). “We are honored to receive this recognition from the Human Rights Campaign. It is an indication that we are living up to our commitment to protect the well-being of our employees by providing equal opportunities and policies.”

Throughout 2021, PPG continued to build on its robust DE&I efforts across the company. For example, the company made significant enhancements to its U.S. employee benefits, including:

- adding benefits eligibility for same- and opposite-sex domestic partners;

- expanding gender-affirmation coverage;

- increasing paid leave for parental leave to 100% of salary for six weeks regardless of tenure; and

- adding infertility benefits.

“We know that there is still work ahead - for our organization and as a society,” Mendoza continued. “We look forward to continuing to address the evolving needs of our underrepresented employees.”

In addition, PPG supports and has financially contributed to the Tegan+and+Sara+Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on improving the lives of LGBTQ+ women and girls.

PPG was recently recognized by JUST Capital on its 2022 America’s Most Just Companies list, which ranks how America’s largest publicly traded companies perform on the top issues that Americans prioritize, including DE&I. Additional information about PPG’s DE&I efforts is available here.

Created by the HRC in 2002, the CEI is regarded as the leading benchmark for corporate policies and practices relating to LGBTQ employees and their families, as well as workplace inclusion. The index examines LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

CEI’s evaluation and scoring is based on the following categories:

Prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation for all operations

Prohibits discrimination based on gender identity or expression for all operations

Parity between same- and different-sex spousal benefits

Has employer-supported employee resource group or firm-wide diversity council

Positively engages the external LGBTQ community

Offers transgender-inclusive health insurance coverage

Demonstrates numerous LGBTQ internal best practices across workforce

Engages in corporate social responsibility

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization, working to achieve basic equal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people – at work and in every community. For further information on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index, visit www.hrc.org%2Fcei.

