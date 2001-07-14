Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) Investigation

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Gatos Silver, Inc.("Gatos" or "the Company") (NYSE: GATO). Investors who purchased Gatos securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fgato.

The investigation concerns whether Gatos and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 25, 2022, post-market, Gatos issued a press release disclosing that “[d]uring the Company’s resource and reserve update process for the Los Gatos Joint Venture (“LGJV”) . . . the Company concluded that there were errors in the technical report entitled ‘Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico’ with an effective date of July 1, 2020 (the ‘2020 Technical Report’), as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model.” Accordingly, “[o]n a preliminary basis, the Company estimates a potential reduction of the metal content of CLG’s mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion” and advised that “the mineral resource and reserve estimates in the 2020 Technical Report should not be relied upon.” On this news, Gatos’ stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on January 26, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Gatos shares, you can assist this investigation

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.

