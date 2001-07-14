Fifth Third Bank Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has received a score of 100 for the seventh consecutive year on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index. The index is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

“We’re honored that Fifth Third Bank again has earned a top spot on the Corporate Equality Index,” said Nancy Pinckney, chief human resources officer for Fifth Third Bank. “The ability to create an open, welcoming environment – where each employee feels supported and valued – has enabled us to better serve customers, communities, and one another. It helps to make us an employer of choice and to win the race for talent.”

“By showing our commitment to creating an equitable workplace for our employees, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation, we are empowering our fellow colleagues to build stronger business relationships with each other and our customers,” said Stephanie A. Smith, chief inclusion and diversity officer, Fifth Third Bank.

The Corporate Equality Index rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities.

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families.

Supporting an inclusive culture.

Corporate social responsibility.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign senior vice president of programs, research and training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Fifth Third Bank for achieving the title of best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org%2Fcei.

About The Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of Dec. 31, 2021, the Company had $211 billion in assets and operates 1,117 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,322 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Dec. 31, 2021, had $554 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $65 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”

