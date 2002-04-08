Pax8 Earns Indirect Provider Plus Authorization from Microsoft

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced it received Indirect Provider Plus (IP Plus) authorization from Microsoft ( MSFT), expanding its agreement. The distinction recognizes Pax8 as an indirect provider that meets the highest service delivery and support standards and obtained extensive certifications.



“We are thrilled to be IP Plus authorized, and that Microsoft is raising the bar by quantifying true differentiation amongst indirect providers,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. “This authorization unlocks innovative new programs, provides early access to new products, and ensures we have the best-in-class go-to-market capabilities to drive cloud adoption. We will continue empowering our partners with the critical expertise and support to grow their Microsoft business successfully.”

As the modern indirect provider, Pax8 makes it easy to buy, sell, and manage Microsoft solutions, ensuring the highest level of support and enablement. They work closely with partners and use their feedback to develop innovative technologies, programs, and solutions for the challenges they face. As the market evolves, Pax8 is developing an advanced product roadmap that will modernize the industry and drive Microsoft growth within the channel.

Microsoft based the criteria for the IP Plus authorization on capabilities and services across four key business functions:

Selling through a digital platform and go-to-market engines

Building new solutions and offers with an easy route to market

Managing the channel through highly skilled cloud specialists

Advising resellers through the cloud to edge and IoT-driven solution recommendations, optimization, and cross-sell opportunities

To learn more about Pax8 and the partnership with Microsoft, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

