Peloton: The Pandemic Popularity Is Waning

Peloton Interactive, Inc. ( PTON, Financial) is an American interactive fitness platform and exercise equipment company that has been losing investors’ confidence since its pandemic-related bubble popped.

The company provides subscription-based connected technology-enabled fitness content, as well as live-streaming classes to go along with its machines. The fitness platform gained popularity in 2020 due to the pandemic, and its shares surged 440% as demand outstripped supply. However, the company is facing many challenges today, including declining demand and negative analyst ratings, which has led to an 83% erosion of the company’s market value in the last 12 months.

The pandemic bubble is no more

Peloton's sales growth rate has been declining as customers have begun to switch more to outdoor activities and gym memberships. The company is struggling to attract the same demand it had during 2020, and after overestimating its long-term growth potential, it is planning to temporarily halt manufacturing of its bikes and treadmills, as reported by CNBC last week. This development led to a further 24% decline in Peloton's stock price.

According to the Wall Street Journal, activist investor Blackwells Capital wants Peloton Interactive to fire its CEO and seek a sale to a fitness or technology company, or potentially even a bigger fish that wants to gain exposure to the fitness industry, such as The Walt Disney Company ( DIS, Financial) or Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial).

Peloton added 161,000 net connected fitness subscribers in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, bringing the total number of connected fitness members to 2.49 million, up 87% year-over-year but 61% and 36% lower than the growth reported in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2021, respectively. The company is clearly still growing, but the gap between this growth and what both the company and investors were hoping for in their bubble-induced frenzy is vast.

With declining new users and demand, Peloton lowered its fiscal 2022 outlook, forecasting sales of $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion, down from its previous forecast of $5.4 billion. Last week, CNBC reported that the company is temporarily halting production of its connected fitness products and taking steps to control costs, including cutting jobs and closing stores.

According to the report, the company will halt Bike production for two months, from February to March, and will not manufacture its Tread machine for six weeks beginning next month. It doesn’t anticipate producing any Tread+ machines in fiscal 2022 at all. This production halt is not the first for Peloton – the company had previously halted Tread and Tread+ production after a safety recall from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission last year.

New strategies are failing to deliver

Earlier last year, Peloton had difficulty meeting demand on time due to production delays, which resulted in order cancellations. Due to this demand-supply imbalance, the company planned a $100 million investment in shipping solutions to speed up manufacturing and cut shipping times. Peloton also spent $420 million on the acquisition of Precor, an exercise equipment company, to grow its business beyond the home fitness sector by making its connected workout equipment compatible with Precor products available. To attract more customers, the company also decreased the price of its best-selling product. These strategies to capitalize on growth opportunities, however, do not appear to be working in favor of the company for the time being.

The interest in gyms and outdoor activities has surged with reduced pandemic wariness, and consumers appear to be investing more in travel than at-home training equipment. Peloton claimed on its last earnings call that it expected total fitness spending to continue to climb, but it appears that spending has remained unchanged. Analysts are concerned about Peloton's holiday season performance as well and have lowered their price estimates as a result.

Takeaway

Peloton became one of the hottest fitness stocks in 2020, but the initial surge in popularity of the company’s products seems to be waning. The demand growth for Peloton products has begun to decline, while costs remain high as the company is aggressively spending for marketing campaigns, partnerships and acquisitions to attract and retain customers. The company has been forced to take drastic measures, such as job cuts and store closures, as a result of overestimating itself.

The interesting case of Peloton's rise and fall should serve as a lesson for investors to conduct thorough due diligence before committing to an investment in a young, fast-growing company. Despite market hype, those sky-high growth rates won't last forever, and when they begin to shrink, valuation multiples are bound to fall off.