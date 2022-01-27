Unique Fabricating Appoints George Taylor as Chief Operating Officer

Seasoned Auto Industry Veteran Promoted to Head Up Supply Chain Initiatives While Maintaining Operational Excellence

AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management and air/water sealing applications for the transportation, appliance, medical, and consumer markets, today announced that it has named George L. Taylor Chief Operating Officer, a new position reporting directly to Doug Cain, Unique Fabricating's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Taylor joined Unique Fabricating as Director of Engineering and Operational Excellence in September of 2021. Since joining the Company, he has played a key role in improving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction while managing the industry-wide supply chain challenges. He joined Unique Fabricating from Mubea Inc., an international partner to the automotive industry and an innovative lightweight specialist for high-strength spring components and related products. During his 21-year career at Mubea, he served in several positions of increasing responsibility, most recently, as General Manager of Body Division NA, overseeing a team of more than 200 associates and $200 million in annual revenue. Previous positions at Mubea included Sales Manager of Flat Products NA, General Manager of Transmission and Disc Springs. He joined Mubea from Cincinnati Gear Company where he began his career as an applications engineer before being promoted to Industrial Enclosed Drives Sales Manager.

"Having worked closely with George at Mubea for 12 years prior to my joining Unique Fabricating, I knew full well the meaningful contributions he would make," commented Mr. Cain. "George has quickly proven himself an invaluable part of our leadership team as we continue to navigate industry wide labor and supply chain pressures. He brought immediate improvements to many aspects of our operations including quality, engineering and program management by driving efficiencies and reducing costs to help us strengthen our position in the industry. He also plays a key role in our sourcing and procurement efforts, a critically important function amidst the ongoing supply chain stresses. We are a more streamlined and efficient organization with George involved in executive leadership and he is the ideal COO to help us to better navigate the current industry environment."

"While there is undoubtedly disruption across the automotive industry, the ongoing trends toward lighter, quieter, and more energy efficient vehicles, including electric vehicles, are significant, long-term catalysts. As the industry moves toward normalization, I am excited to play a role at a Company that is so closely aligned with these trends," added Mr. Taylor. "With a strong and dedicated team and a stable platform for excellence, we are well-positioned to thrive and capture market share as manufacturing volumes increase."

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American: UFAB) engineers and manufactures components for customers in the transportation, appliance, medical, and consumer markets. The Company's solutions are comprised of multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components and utilized in noise, vibration and harshness ("NVH") management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Unique leverages proprietary manufacturing processes, including die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding to manufacture a wide range of products including air management products, heating ventilating and air conditioning ("HVAC"), seals, engine covers, fender stuffers, air ducts, acoustical insulation, door water shields, gas tank pads, light gaskets, topper pads, mirror gaskets, glove box liners, personal protection equipment, and packaging. The Company is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. For more information, visit http://www.uniquefab.com.

