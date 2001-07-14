Henry Schein Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. For the seventh consecutive year, Henry Schein has been designated one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. The Company joins the ranks of more than 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005771/en/

“Each of our Team Schein Members’ unique backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences contributes to who we are as Henry Schein and to our success as a business,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “We are honored to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for our commitment to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Diversity and inclusion are part of the fabric of our Company, and we embrace and celebrate the diversity of our workforce, our customers, the patients they serve, our shareholders, our supplier partners, the communities in which the Company operates, and society at large.”

Henry Schein’s commitment to LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace is best demonstrated by its employee resource group, PRIDE & ALLIES, which aims to enhance, foster, and preserve an inclusive environment where LGBTQ+ Team Schein Members are empowered to be their authentic selves and are valued for their diverse perspectives, which contribute to Henry Schein’s business success. To view highlights from PRIDE & ALLIES activities, please watch this+video.

In 2020, PRIDE & ALLIES expanded the programming of its signature event, “Revelations,” a series of candid conversations about coming out, breaking down barriers, developing an inclusive and cohesive environment, and building trusting relationships that foster and encourage individuals to live openly at home, at work, and in the community. Each “Revelations” conversation is designed to bring relevant and educational topics to the forefront. Since its inception, the series has provided virtual networking opportunities for Team Schein Members throughout the pandemic, addressing the need to remain connected while working from home. PRIDE & ALLIES has partnered with local and national organizations, hosted interactive workshops to facilitate conversations about marriage equality and gender pronouns, supported World AIDS Day, and encouraged open dialogues to create an inclusive and diverse network of perspectives, resources, and support for Team Schein Members.

Throughout 2021, PRIDE & ALLIES continued to strengthen its foundation by hosting multiple marketing, philanthropic, public support, and recruitment activities to foster engagement with Team Schein Members, the LGBTQ+ community, and professional organizations. These efforts included participating in workplace forums to develop relationships with small, disadvantaged businesses, including but not limited to: veteran-owned, HUBZone, LGBTQ+, and ethnic/racial, minority, or women-owned small businesses. PRIDE & ALLIES also sponsored a virtual 5K walk in celebration of Pride Month, and regularly publishes educational toolkits to highlight not only the unique experiences of team members who belong to multiple underrepresented groups, but also information on how to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Henry Schein for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56 percent of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Henry Schein’s efforts in satisfying all the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top-score, demonstrating the incredible impact the CEI has had on the business world over its 20-year life. This year’s CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies, to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org%2Fcei.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 21,000 Team+Schein+Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental and medical laboratories, government+and+institutional+health+care+clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005771/en/