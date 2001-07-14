Kennewick School District Leverages PowerSchool Solutions to Streamline District Operations

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education, today announced that Kennewick+School+District in Kennewick, Washington utilizes PowerSchool solutions to strengthen parent-teacher communication and streamline district administrative responsibilities. Kennewick Schools utilize PowerSchool’s Student+Information+System+%28SIS%29, PowerSchool+Unified+Insights+Powered+by+Hoonuit%2C Performance+Matters, PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%26reg%3B+Special+Programs, PowerSchool+Unified+Insights+Talent+and+Business+Operations and PowerSchool+Unified+Administration+BusinessPlus to aggregate and manage district-wide instruction, performance and broader enterprise resource planning efforts into a unified network of solutions.

“PowerSchool Student Information System and the company’s broader product portfolio has enhanced our ability to effectively communicate with parents and other educators within the district, all while decreasing the amount of time spent on other administrative duties,” said Ron Cone, Executive Director of Information Technology, Kennewick School District. “PowerSchool and its solutions continue to be valued resources in running our day-to-day operations, and we look forward to our continued partnership with them.”

Since 2003, Kennewick Schools has utilized PowerSchool’s Student+Information+System to capture, monitor and assess student performance, citing the platform’s customization capabilities as a key benefit for users. Additionally, the district has expanded its PowerSchool investment over the years, adopting solutions such as PowerSchool+Unified+Insights+Talent+and+Business+Operations and PowerSchool+Unified+Administration+BusinessPlus to streamline its talent management, budgeting, payroll and broader financial and human resources operations. As a result of the district’s use of these solutions, Kennewick Schools has successfully increased district-wide collaboration, addressed student learning gaps and unified disparate information into a cohesive platform.

“Kennewick Schools has created positive learning and administrative outcomes for the district as a result of utilizing PowerSchool solutions, proving the strong return on investment a cohesive education technology platform can bring to educators,” said Maulik Datanwala, PowerSchool Chief Operating Officer. “Our continued goal is to provide exceptional resources for partners such as Kennewick Schools, and we look forward to supporting the Kennewick Schools community for years to come.”

Kennewick School District is a public school district located in Kennewick, Washington. The district employs 3000+ staff members across 32 campuses, educating over 19,000 total students. As the largest employer in Kennewick, the district offers over 20 educational and extracurricular activities for students, including career & technical courses, an Air Force Junior ROTC program and International Baccalaureate classes, among others.

