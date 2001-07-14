Archer Announces New Appointments to Technical Advisory Board

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced new appointments to its Technical Advisory Board. Appointees include Steve Dyer, Paul Martin, and Mark Moore. With numerous awards and career distinctions, the board members’ experience in the Aerospace and Defense industries ranges from 36 to 56 years.

The advisory board will be integral in the development and certification of Archer’s future aircraft designs and will play a pivotal role in advancing the company’s progress in line with regulatory and technical requirements based on their own experience of certifying 40 aircraft at significant companies including Lockheed Martin, Sikorsky Aircraft and Bell Helicopter. Additionally, and of special interest to Archer, advisory board members have led four electric aircraft demonstrators from concept to flight.

Steve Dyer earned his MS in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Purdue University and his MBA from Texas Christian University. He is currently an Aerospace & Aviation Consultant. Mr. Dyer’s career spans over four decades in the aviation industry. It includes leading FADEC technology and design at Allison Engines, with work on the V-22 Osprey and C130J, among other aircraft. He spent most of his career at Bell Helicopter where he held positions as the VP of Air Vehicle Design in Fort Worth, Texas, and the VP of Engineering at Bell Canada. During his career, My Dyer has worked on 11 clean-sheet programs with five civil projects resulting in FAA or TCCA certification.

Paul Martin’s current work includes a position as President and CEO at Woodbury Management Group. Mr. Martin earned his BS in Aeronautical Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and his MS in Engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles. His career highlights include time as a Civil Flight Test Engineer with the United States Air Force and Federal Aviation Administration, Executive VP at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, and Senior VP of Government and Advanced Programs at Sikorsky Aircraft. He has been part of the teams responsible for the certification of seven aircraft and has worked on 29 clean sheet aircraft in total.

Mark Moore joins the advisory board while concurrently serving as the CEO of Whisper Aero. Dr. Moore earned his Master of Engineering in Aerospace, Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from Stanford University and his Ph.D. in Advanced Aeronautical Vehicle Concepts from the Georgia Institute of Technology. His extensive career includes appointments as the Chief Technologist for on Demand Mobility and Principal Investigator at NASA, as well as the Engineering Director of Aviation at Uber.

“Our goal of transforming the future of mobility and building one of the safest, most sustainable forms of air travel will require some of the most brilliant minds in Aviation,” said Brett Adcock, co-founder and co-CEO of Archer. “The additions to this Technical Advisory Board further reinforce our dedication to this goal and we’re thrilled to have such strong players with proven experience in aircraft design and certification assisting our team.”

“We’re extremely fortunate and proud of the people working alongside Archer that are helping us achieve our goals. With the support of this esteemed advisory board and their unparalleled industry talents, I’m confident we’ll continue to make strides ahead on our plans to launch operations in 2024,” added Adam Goldstein, co-founder and co-CEO of Archer.

