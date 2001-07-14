QIAGEN's Commitment to LGBTQ+ and Gender Equality Recognized by Human Rights Campaign and Bloomberg Indexes

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announcedthat its commitment to workplace diversity and gender equality has been recognized by inclusion in the U.S. LGBTQ+ Corporate Equality Index (CEI) of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and the global Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI).

QIAGEN’s U.S. subsidiary was named a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality” after earning a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2022 CEI. The results of the 2022 CEI showcase companies who are helping advance and promote LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies both in the U.S. and abroad. Through its programs, the HRC seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer plus (LGBTQ+) people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice.

QIAGEN became one of 418 companies operating across the globe in a broad range of sectors to join Bloomberg’s 2022 GEI, a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. The index scores each company’s gender-equality performance by tracking female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, culture inclusiveness, policies that prevent sexual harassment, and company efforts to be a pro-women brand.

“Creating a truly diverse and inclusive environment is part of our core values at QIAGEN,” said Stephany Foster, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Human Resources at QIAGEN. “We are committed to developing a culture where all individuals have equal opportunity to succeed – through a comprehensive program geared to drive change in the long run across our entire organization. The recognition by the HRC CEI and Bloomberg GEI validates our commitment to make improvements in life possible, not just externally, but internally for our employees, too.”

QIAGEN recently reviewed and updated policies and practices to ensure they are inclusive of sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. The company sees diversity and inclusion as key to a good working environment and achieving its corporate goals. In 2020, it employed 51% men and 49% women. A gender-diversity initiative has raised the proportion of women in leadership roles from 28% in 2018 to 32% in 2020. In 2021, QIAGEN exceeded its goal of raising this tally to 33%.

Fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce is central to QIAGEN’s commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards with which it aims to exceed the demands of environmental and labor laws. Next to its workplace goals, QIAGEN is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its business and working with the communities around it in a socially responsible manner.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of HRC, America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Bloomberg is a business information company, which launched the GEI in 2016.

More about QIAGEN’s commitment to employees can be found here.

For more information about the CEI please visit www.hrc.org%2Fcei, additional information on the GEI is provided at www.bloomberg.com%2Fgei.

