INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Bumble Inc. (“Bumble” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BMBL) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company’s September 2021 secondary public offering (“SPO”). Bumble investors have until March 25, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Bumble investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

Bumble conducted its Secondary Public Offering (“SPO”) in September 2021. 20.7 million shares of Class A common stock were sold in the SPO at $54 per share.

On November 10, 2021, Bumble announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021, revealing that the Company’s total paying user count had declined to 2.86 million, well below the 2.9 million users reported in the SPO registration statement.

On this news, Bumble’s share price fell $9.19, or 19.2%, to close at $38.56 per share on November 11, 2021, injuring investors. By January 25, 2022, Bumble shares have traded below $27 per share, less than half of the original SPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the SPO registration statement made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Bumble’s paying user growth trends had abruptly reversed in 3Q21 and Bumble had actually lost tens of thousands of paying users during the quarter; (2) paying users had been more reluctant to sign up for the Bumble app during 3Q21 because of the recent price hike for paid services on the app; (3) a material number of paying users were leaving the Badoo app and/or could not make payments through the Badoo app due, in substantial part, to problems arising from Bumble’s transition of its payment platform; and (4) as a result, Bumble’s business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the registration statement had represented.

If you purchased Bumble Class A common stock, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

