CORRECTING and REPLACING Roku is Canada's #1 TV Streaming Platform

ROKU IS CANADA’S #1 TV STREAMING PLATFORM

Recent Hypothesis Group study shows Canadian consumers streamed more on Roku than any other TV platform

Roku, Inc. today announced that it is the #1 TV streaming platform in Canada, based on hours streamed, according to a recent study conducted by the Hypothesis Group. The news of Roku’s top position for Canadian TV streamers follows a 2021 that included the successful expansion of the company’s original content lineup and the release of new streaming players and Roku TV models, with a focus on ease of use for consumers.

"We are proud to lead the Canadian TV streaming market. The Roku brand is growing in Canada with introductions to new streaming devices, original content, and new Canadian entertainment with partners like CBC, Global News, and Crave,” said Arthur van Rest, VP International at Roku. “Providing simplicity, entertainment, and value is clearly resonating with Canadian consumers, who are choosing our platform to stream TV.”

The study, conducted by the Hypothesis Group among 2510 survey respondents in October 2021, found that Roku is the #1 TV Streaming Platform in Canada, based on hours streamed.

Additionally, according to Roku’s The+Decade+of+Streaming+survey*, streaming remains prevalent in Canada with 4 in 5 Canadians classifying themselves as TV streamers.

Canadian Roku users are streaming a wide variety of entertainment on the Roku platform, which provides consumers access to thousands of free and paid streaming channels.

In 2021, the Top 10 TV Searches included:

Yellowstone TSN Originals CBC Tokyo 2020 Replay Rick and Morty Paw Patrol Grey’s Anatomy Game of Thrones South Park Friends CBC News Live

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

The Roku platform is available in 20+ countries including Canada, U.S., UK, Mexico, Germany, Brazil, France, and more.

* Methodology: Between July 24 and July 30, 2021, on behalf of Roku, Inc. NRG surveyed online n=953 18-70 year olds in Canada who watch at least 5 hours of TV per week via traditional pay TV (i.e. cable, satellite, or telco service) or a streaming service.

