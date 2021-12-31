Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. Buys Rio Tinto PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, AT&T Inc, Fastenal Co

New Purchases: RIO, COIN, FTNT, C, XLK, CPB, XLY, NTRS, UPS, BSV, VNQ, TSLA,

RIO, COIN, FTNT, C, XLK, CPB, XLY, NTRS, UPS, BSV, VNQ, TSLA, Added Positions: XOM, INTC, GOOGL, WSM, PRU, ECPG, NEM, LRCX, LYB, VZ, CSCO, DISCA, FCX, COST, XLE, SPG, IVOL, CVX, BRK.B, DIS, MO, KRBN, KO, CB, IEF, TJX, WFC, CRM, PM, LULU, PFE, ADBE, ENPH, GDX, SHW, JPM, QLTA, SCHH,

XOM, INTC, GOOGL, WSM, PRU, ECPG, NEM, LRCX, LYB, VZ, CSCO, DISCA, FCX, COST, XLE, SPG, IVOL, CVX, BRK.B, DIS, MO, KRBN, KO, CB, IEF, TJX, WFC, CRM, PM, LULU, PFE, ADBE, ENPH, GDX, SHW, JPM, QLTA, SCHH, Reduced Positions: SBUX, FISV, T, FAST, XLP, AAPL, NLY, WMT, XLV, PHYS, ETN, PYPL, GILD, ACN, GOOG, V, DOW, MSFT, PG, LNG, BMY, RE, USB, AVGO, DNP, AIZ, JNJ, NVDA, PSA, QCOM, MMM, NOW, FB, ORLY, WEC, RSG, RTX, CHD, WCN, APAM, KLAC, LHX, LLY, UL, USMV, BP,

SBUX, FISV, T, FAST, XLP, AAPL, NLY, WMT, XLV, PHYS, ETN, PYPL, GILD, ACN, GOOG, V, DOW, MSFT, PG, LNG, BMY, RE, USB, AVGO, DNP, AIZ, JNJ, NVDA, PSA, QCOM, MMM, NOW, FB, ORLY, WEC, RSG, RTX, CHD, WCN, APAM, KLAC, LHX, LLY, UL, USMV, BP, Sold Out: OLLI, IBM, PHR,

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rio Tinto PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp, Coinbase Global Inc, Alphabet Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, sells Starbucks Corp, AT&T Inc, Fastenal Co, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Annaly Capital Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Capital Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. owns 145 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Capital Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+capital+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,804 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,441 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 26,496 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 66,812 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 59,982 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 23,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $172.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $274.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $152.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 36.39%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 70,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 36.17%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2617.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 30.20%. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 43.83%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $147.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc by 38.90%. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $62.11, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $560.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $74.89, with an estimated average price of $59.2.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 34.84%. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. still held 12,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 37.06%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. still held 37,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. reduced to a holding in Fastenal Co by 70.42%. The sale prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. still held 4,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. reduced to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 46.02%. The sale prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. still held 8,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. reduced to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 49.09%. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $7.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. still held 57,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 40.05%. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. still held 4,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.