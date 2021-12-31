Centric Wealth Management Buys Citigroup Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells Energy Transfer LP, Coty Inc, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan

- New Purchases: C, EMB, GIIX, XLU, CLF, ZIM, XLB, UWM, XLC, MDY, OXY, VLTA, QCOM, ACN, SCHW, FCX, BUSE, EQR,
- Added Positions: SCHD, NVDA, FB, PTBD, PTIN, TSLA, RORO, FNGU, CEW, CWB, BIZD, BKLN, MSFT, HON, INTC, SPHB, TRND, XLK, MTUM, ATKR, AMZN, AMGN, XLI, BERY, XLY, BBY, JPM, ADP, TGT, MRK, JNJ, CDW, GRMN, ABBV, TROW, TJX, KO, CVS, MA, UNH, QQQ, IVOL, MOH, UNP, WMT, V, ZTS, PEP, CVX, HD, GOOG, PYPL, NVO, COST, NFLX, AVGO, IQLT, VTWO, BRK.B, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: ET, UPS, PFF, VZ, IWM, RODM, ADI, BABA, GSK, ABT, MUB, GLD, IBM, GE, BA, AXP, ASML, TMO, RTX, NKE, DIS, NEE, AMD,
- Sold Out: COTY, CORP, FLOT, DAL, XLF, IYE, IWF, OILK, LMT, MO, OMC, WSO, NUS, GSEV, TSM, DOCU, AZN, TFX, T,
For the details of Centric Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centric+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Centric Wealth Management
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 381,151 shares, 26.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.65%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,541 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) - 204,952 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.87%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 91,440 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 68,171 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1121.92%
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 91,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 36,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gores Holdings VIII Inc (GIIX)
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Gores Holdings VIII Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 366,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 28,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.273600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 75,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)
Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 27,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1121.92%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 68,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $222.903300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 45.27%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $298.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)
Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 81.14%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 52,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of Montreal ZC SP ETN REDEEM 08/01/2038 USD 5 (FNGU)
Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Bank of Montreal ZC SP ETN REDEEM 08/01/2038 USD 5 by 88.19%. The purchase prices were between $30.6 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 42.77%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $200.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Coty Inc (COTY)
Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $9.44.Sold Out: PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP)
Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan. The sale prices were between $111.53 and $114.15, with an estimated average price of $112.81.Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of Centric Wealth Management. Also check out:
1. Centric Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Centric Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Centric Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Centric Wealth Management keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros