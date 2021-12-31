Centric Wealth Management Buys Citigroup Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells Energy Transfer LP, Coty Inc, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan

New Purchases: C, EMB, GIIX, XLU, CLF, ZIM, XLB, UWM, XLC, MDY, OXY, VLTA, QCOM, ACN, SCHW, FCX, BUSE, EQR,

Added Positions: SCHD, NVDA, FB, PTBD, PTIN, TSLA, RORO, FNGU, CEW, CWB, BIZD, BKLN, MSFT, HON, INTC, SPHB, TRND, XLK, MTUM, ATKR, AMZN, AMGN, XLI, BERY, XLY, BBY, JPM, ADP, TGT, MRK, JNJ, CDW, GRMN, ABBV, TROW, TJX, KO, CVS, MA, UNH, QQQ, IVOL, MOH, UNP, WMT, V, ZTS, PEP, CVX, HD, GOOG, PYPL, NVO, COST, NFLX, AVGO, IQLT, VTWO, BRK.B, BAC,

Reduced Positions: ET, UPS, PFF, VZ, IWM, RODM, ADI, BABA, GSK, ABT, MUB, GLD, IBM, GE, BA, AXP, ASML, TMO, RTX, NKE, DIS, NEE, AMD,

Sold Out: COTY, CORP, FLOT, DAL, XLF, IYE, IWF, OILK, LMT, MO, OMC, WSO, NUS, GSEV, TSM, DOCU, AZN, TFX, T,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Citigroup Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Gores Holdings VIII Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Energy Transfer LP, Coty Inc, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centric Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Centric Wealth Management owns 152 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 381,151 shares, 26.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.65% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,541 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) - 204,952 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.87% Citigroup Inc (C) - 91,440 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 68,171 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1121.92%

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 91,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 36,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Gores Holdings VIII Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 366,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 28,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.273600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 75,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 27,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1121.92%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 68,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $222.903300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 45.27%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $298.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 81.14%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 52,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Bank of Montreal ZC SP ETN REDEEM 08/01/2038 USD 5 by 88.19%. The purchase prices were between $30.6 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 42.77%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $200.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $9.44.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan. The sale prices were between $111.53 and $114.15, with an estimated average price of $112.81.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.59.