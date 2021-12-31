Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Cano Health Inc, Sells BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Denver, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Cano Health Inc, Roblox Corp, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, sells BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Paragon Capital Management Ltd owns 557 stocks with a total value of $623 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 620,398 shares, 16.57% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 394,046 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 251,327 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 1,155,152 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 815,925 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%

Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 267,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $5.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $62.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $164.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05. The stock is now traded at around $689.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.31 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $31.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc by 111.26%. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.377500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 186,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 78.79%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 81.80%. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.