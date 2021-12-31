Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Cano Health Inc, Sells BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: VUSB, CANO, BIPC, QCOM, ANTM, DHI, EQIX, FNF, LEN, MTH, PFG, TMHC, TOL, UFPI, APD, IVAL, AMZN, APAM, AXS, BBY, BWA, CE, CI, CNA, CAG, EW, EVR, FL, BEN, THG, HSY, HUBB, HII, INFY, INGR, IP, IVZ, IYW, KBH, KMPR, KMB, KLAC, KHC, MTB, MDC, MKC, MDU, ORI, PH, PAYX, PLD, RDN, RF, RGA, RS, RCII, SWX, SNX, TRV, UNH, UHS, UNM, CNXT, VNQI, VIRT, VOYA, WDFC, WHR, XRX, ABC, CB, CHD, DISCK, EMN, GE, GILD, GS, HRL, IVW, IJJ, IYE, IYR, LANC, LBTYA, NSC, NVDA, OKE, PKG, PM, SAFM, SCHD, XLE, SO, TFI, TMO, UPS, VIGI, VGT, WFC, WSM, AEF, ATVI, GOOGL, GOOG, MO, APTV, AZN, AVY, BLL, GOLD, BLK, BX, SQ, BE, BSX, AVGO, CAH, CCL, CARR, CBRE, CCXI, CINF, CTVA, COST, CR, CYTK, DISCA, DOW, DUK, DD, ETN, EVV, EMR, ENB, ETR, EOG, EVRG, EXAS, XOM, FAST, FREL, FLEX, FBHS, FOX, GPC, LIT, HAS, HPQ, IIPR, IBM, KBWP, SPLV, RFV, EEMA, IEFA, IJR, EFV, IFGL, MCHI, IYH, IYJ, KYN, K, LRCX, LBRDK, MPC, MTLS, MCK, MDT, MU, MDLZ, NNI, NYCB, NWS, NEE, NIO, NXPI, OPEN, OTIS, PLTR, PSX, REG, RHI, ROKU, ROL, SPGI, SE, RWR, XES, JOE, SBUX, SYK, TSM, TWLO, UBER, UGI, UL, UNP, IVOG, VIOO, VYM, MGC, VRTX, V, WEC, UP, WMB, ZBH, PEO, API, BABA, AMRN, AMCR, DOX, QINT, AEP, ACA, ASTR, TEAM, AVNS, BEEM, BYND, BAC, BFK, BLNK, BAM, BAMR, BBU, BF.B, CSQ, CGC, CBOE, CDK, CX, CRNC, CHPT, CHPT, CC, CLVT, CEM, CME, ED, STZ, CPNG, DAL, DLX, DMTK, FANG, DG, EOS, ETJ, EXG, ETG, EDIT, ESTC, EXEL, EXPE, EYPT, FPE, HYLS, FVRR, GUNR, F, FTNT, FOXA, FCX, GDV, GERN, GTLB, GSK, GDRX, HWM, IAC, INSM, NTLA, ISRG, XMLV, BSJM, PFM, PRF, VVR, IEMG, DVYE, SCZ, IBB, EEM, USMV, IWO, IWP, IWS, IVE, IYM, IYF, IDU, IYK, IYC, IYZ, JCI, KBAL, KIM, KNSL, KTB, KR, KD, LCII, LILA, LILAK, LSXMA, LSXMK, LULU, LUMN, MKL, MQ, MMC, MPW, MCHP, MS, CAF, EDD, MSI, MPLX, NCR, NFLX, NWL, NEM, NWSA, NKE, NAD, OPRX, OGN, OMI, PCAR, PANW, PML, PAA, PLXP, QRTEA, REZI, RMD, RBBN, RIVN, RDS.B, RDS.A, SCHG, XLP, SHOP, AOS, SNA, SJI, JNK, SR, SPOT, SUMO, SLF, SLVM, TAK, TEL, TELL, TDC, TSLA, TGTX, THO, TLRY, TLRY, RIG, TRN, TWTR, VO, VSGX, VERI, VTRS, VFF, VMC, WDC, WOR, ZOM, ZS,
- Added Positions: DOCN, RBLX, AFRM, VTEB, VBR, NOBL, AAPL, CEQP, DIS, EWJ, IWD, IWN, PYPL, BND, WMT, GLD, LOW, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, ICSH, FB, XLV, MUB, VEA, VWO, PFE, VNQ, MMM, IWM, EFA, INTC, OGE, PBCT, PACW, PAG, BPOP, NUE, NRZ, NFG, MTG, LNC, STLA, ZION, WTFC, VOD, VLY, UMPQ, TSN, TFC, SNV, PEP, STLD, STT, SBRA, DGX, PRU, JHG, PRGO, NLY, COF, BG, BHF, BOKF, BA, BK, BTG, AIZ, CFG, ABCB, AIG, AFG, ALL, AGNC, AFL, ABBV, KMI, CMA, DKS, DXC, EXC, FNB, FITB, FAF, FHN, FLO, HIG, HPE, HBAN, IPG, JPM, KEY,
- Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 620,398 shares, 16.57% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 394,046 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 251,327 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 1,155,152 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 815,925 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 267,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cano Health Inc (CANO)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $5.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $62.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $164.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05. The stock is now traded at around $689.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 323 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.31 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $31.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc by 111.26%. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.377500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 186,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 78.79%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Paragon Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 81.80%. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.
