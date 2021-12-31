Reinhart Partners, Inc. Buys Encompass Health Corp, Hillman Solutions Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Rayonier Inc, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc

New Purchases: AGO, IWM,

Mequon, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Encompass Health Corp, Hillman Solutions Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, EVO Payments Inc, Assured Guaranty, sells LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Rayonier Inc, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Aramark, LKQ Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reinhart Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Reinhart Partners, Inc. owns 80 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amerco Inc (UHAL) - 92,830 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.69% Insperity Inc (NSP) - 551,674 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3% Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 917,745 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.88% Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) - 1,139,943 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) - 2,283,301 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.76 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 308,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $193.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 35,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 51.88%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $61.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 917,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Hillman Solutions Corp by 128.94%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $8.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 3,029,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 742.54%. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 953,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in EVO Payments Inc by 120.08%. The purchase prices were between $20.95 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,246,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 43.73%. The purchase prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 994,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Switch Inc by 49.55%. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,140,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Rayonier Inc. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $40.8, with an estimated average price of $38.4.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $71.99, with an estimated average price of $68.98.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.