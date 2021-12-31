Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, U.S. Bancorp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Sells , Chubb, Marcus & Millichap Inc

- New Purchases: CP, BMY, UCBI, FISV, ATVI, W, QSR, EBMT, PFE, ZTS, UNP, ICE, TSLA, WY, COIN, PHO,
- Added Positions: USB, GPK, FHN, JBSS, CALM, GOOGL, PB, PII, VTIP, MU, TMO, CASY, BLL, LBRDK,
- Reduced Positions: CB, MMI, FFIV, LH, MRK, CNS, CERN, HIG, ADI, ELS, MTB, SUI, LKQ, BRK.B, SYK, GD, MRNA, MSFT, CEF, RBNC, AAPL, NUVB,
- Sold Out: KSU, CACC, THR, PRTA, COLD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 146,754 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.23%
- Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 353,151 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
- Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 140,963 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
- John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (JBSS) - 264,346 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.71%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 123,927 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 211,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 110,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United Community Banks Inc (UCBI)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in United Community Banks Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $34.98. The stock is now traded at around $35.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 125,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $100.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 27,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $142.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 323.19%. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 304,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co by 140.90%. The purchase prices were between $18.55 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $20.02. The stock is now traded at around $18.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 595,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 53.56%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $16.67. The stock is now traded at around $17.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 987,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc by 74.60%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 138,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 55.14%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2617.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 861 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 51.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $588.89 and $696.25, with an estimated average price of $645.Sold Out: Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $19.82, with an estimated average price of $17.49.Sold Out: Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $42.11 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $55.08.Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Hunter Perkins Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98.
