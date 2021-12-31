Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Nkcfo Llc Buys EOG Resources Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Marathon Oil Corp, Sells Rio Tinto PLC, Fiserv Inc, InMode

Investment company Nkcfo Llc (Current Portfolio) buys EOG Resources Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Marathon Oil Corp, Campbell Soup Co, Teck Resources, sells Rio Tinto PLC, Fiserv Inc, InMode, Coinbase Global Inc, Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nkcfo Llc. As of 2021Q4, Nkcfo Llc owns 100 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of NKCFO LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 1,377,400 shares, 22.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.39%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,625 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,195 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio.
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,175 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio.
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 33,275 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $108.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 80,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 175,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 61,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 21,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04. The stock is now traded at around $95.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 306,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $32.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 287,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $307.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Sold Out: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.

Sold Out: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The sale prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.



