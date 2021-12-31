Nkcfo Llc Buys EOG Resources Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Marathon Oil Corp, Sells Rio Tinto PLC, Fiserv Inc, InMode

New Purchases: EOG, MRO, CPB, TSN, KRBN, CROX, GPRO, DISCK, MRNA, F, CPNG, URA, AXON, DKS, ARCB, FWRG, ELY, ROKU, SOFI, SOFI, CUTR, IAG, BBW, CWH, FNKO, MTUM, DFIN, INTT, OAS, ASAN, SPWH, VRTX, MRVI, HHR, VSTO, DXCM, TNDM, NOK, SIG, ULTA, HZNP, ISRG, CHH, BVH,

EOG, MRO, CPB, TSN, KRBN, CROX, GPRO, DISCK, MRNA, F, CPNG, URA, AXON, DKS, ARCB, FWRG, ELY, ROKU, SOFI, SOFI, CUTR, IAG, BBW, CWH, FNKO, MTUM, DFIN, INTT, OAS, ASAN, SPWH, VRTX, MRVI, HHR, VSTO, DXCM, TNDM, NOK, SIG, ULTA, HZNP, ISRG, CHH, BVH, Added Positions: KL, TECK, TLT, LULU, VNQ,

KL, TECK, TLT, LULU, VNQ, Reduced Positions: VTIP, INMD, ABNB, ALGN, YETI, GOOG, EXPE, CELH, FIGS, DBC, IAU, HIVE, PGNY, QQQ,

VTIP, INMD, ABNB, ALGN, YETI, GOOG, EXPE, CELH, FIGS, DBC, IAU, HIVE, PGNY, QQQ, Sold Out: RIO, FISV, COIN, AMN, NFLX, PLTR, LC, IWM, SQ, JYNT, REM, SHOP, CRWD, IEF, IWN, CRSR, CRL, ANF, HIMX, STAA, PENN, MOV, LEVI, TV, FLEX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys EOG Resources Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Marathon Oil Corp, Campbell Soup Co, Teck Resources, sells Rio Tinto PLC, Fiserv Inc, InMode, Coinbase Global Inc, Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nkcfo Llc. As of 2021Q4, Nkcfo Llc owns 100 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NKCFO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nkcfo+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 1,377,400 shares, 22.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,625 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,195 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,175 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 33,275 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $108.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 80,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 175,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 61,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 21,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04. The stock is now traded at around $95.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 306,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $32.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 287,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $307.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The sale prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.