Community Bank, N.A. Buys iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF

Dewitt, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, AT&T Inc, NBT Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Bank, N.A.. As of 2021Q4, Community Bank, N.A. owns 449 stocks with a total value of $867 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 419,963 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 114,860 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 577,061 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 277,644 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,565 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.85%

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 44,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.500600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $58.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 78.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 69,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.32. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 135,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 280.52%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $38.1. The stock is now traded at around $37.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $386.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $100.59 and $101.53, with an estimated average price of $101.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 2126.32%. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.93 and $20.54, with an estimated average price of $19.35.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $45.47 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $49.41.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.33 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34.