Canal Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Block Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Grab Holdings Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Block Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canal Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Canal Capital Management, LLC owns 143 stocks with a total value of $414 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 311,698 shares, 26.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,149 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,382 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 201,564 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 675.31% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 63,381 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 219,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro Dow30. The purchase prices were between $69.77 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $70.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $94.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $464.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 675.31%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 201,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 162.72%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 87,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 63.48%. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.706700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 132,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 42.12%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $103.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 64,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 255.45%. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $45.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 26,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.95%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $40.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 65,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $684.01 and $882.88, with an estimated average price of $811.58.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The sale prices were between $73.25 and $89.13, with an estimated average price of $81.05.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $29.47 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.79.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Overstock.com Inc. The sale prices were between $59.01 and $108.3, with an estimated average price of $82.98.