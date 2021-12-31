Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC Buys InvenTrust Properties Corp, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IVT, UBER, XBI, FNOV, SO, CVS, FSMB, ISTB, ABBV, RSP, VLUE, CION, AMAT, SDY, BBIN, SDVY, OCSL, MRVL, FNDF, BBUS, BIL, COP, IVW, EOG, EXC, FNX, IEF, JNK, GDDY, KR, ZTS, LIT, WM, MET, IXG, JSMD, APD, USIG, DES, CIBR, EVTC, PDI, BUD, YUM, VLO, UL, ROK, ACN, ABCL, TUEM,
- Added Positions: SCHD, SCHK, VT, GOAT, IVV, AAPL, DFND, VTV, RDVY, XMHQ, INDS, GOOG, VV, IQLT, QLS, SPTL, FVD, MTUM, SCHG, SPY, VB, MSFT, PFE, DINT, FMB, LRGF, VUG, FB, DLS, KXI, QQQ, QUAL, RXI, TLT, VIG, VIGI, SCHO, SCHZ, IHI, IJH, IOO, OEF, VYMI, GOOGL, NFLX, IWF, IWR, JXI, QTEC, VCIT, VTI, AMZN, AME, BRK.B, COST, MCD, MDT, PM, BABA, FDN, IEMG, LQD, MBB, VBR, AFL, MO, BAC, CME, CSCO, CMCSA, LLY, INTU, LNC, MMC, PG, TSM, TGT, UBS, TDG, GM, COIN, ARKK, BNDX, DVYE, EFV, FNDX, FPXI, FTLS, HYG, IAGG, IEFA, INTF, IXJ, IXN, JKE, LDUR, MUB, QQQJ, SCHV, USHY, VEA, VO, PLD, ASML, T, ABT, AZN, ADP, BTI, FIS, CVX, CCI, EQIX, XOM, NEE, GE, GILD, GS, HT, HD, HON, IBM, INTC, KEY, SPGI, NKE, ORCL, PPL, PH, PRU, SAP, CRM, SBUX, TMO, TTE, UNP, RTX, UNH, TFSL, DAL, LLNW, ATHX, AVGO, NCLH, HEXO, AOM, IGIB, DGRO, EFAV, EMGF, FAB, FPX, FXG, FXH, GSEW, IEUR, IGF, IJR, IPAC, SCHA, SCHM, SCHP, SCHX, SHYG, SMH, SMLF, TIP, VBK, VGT, VONG, VWO, VYM, XLK, ABB, ATVI, AXP, AMGN, ADI, CLF, VALE, LHX, HBAN, ICE, KLAC, LMT, MS, PNC, ROST, SGEN, DFS, FSK, VRAY, XHR, BOND, DVY, EMLP, FTA, HDV, MJ, QYLD, REET, SCHB, SCZ, SJNK, VCR, VEU, VOO, VPU, VSGX, VTIP, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: FMAY, SHY, MOTI, IDV, EEMV, MOAT, FEM, PYPL, TSLA, LGLV, LMBS, BIV, IYLD, QCOM, XLE, SCHE, JNJ, MINT, FEX, VHT, VCSH, V, MA, F, ITB, SPYG, ICLN, IBDN, VDC, FPE, CFO, VSS, MGK, BFK, ETN, NVDA, PEP, PGR, TJX, DIS, WST, CFG, AGG, BND, ADBE, EEM, BLK, AON, BBVA, KO, VTEB, DHR, SPLV, MCO, VZ, EVN, FMN, FXO, DFAC,
- Sold Out: LECO, D, IBMK, IBDM, HCI, JPST, RGEN, MPC, ITA, SHV, WTMF, PHG, CRTX, EMB, IWO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,034 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 30,335 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.59%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 120,777 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.90%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 77,510 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 19,776 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 50,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 28,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov (FNOV)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $39.03, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $36.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 45.11%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $46.84, with an estimated average price of $45.26. The stock is now traded at around $42.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 91,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 242.24%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $99.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (GOAT)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 44.52%. The purchase prices were between $37.74 and $40.85, with an estimated average price of $39.47. The stock is now traded at around $38.990300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 93,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (DFND)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF by 47.07%. The purchase prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.45. The stock is now traded at around $37.452400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 64,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.29%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 53,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 60.18%. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $83.52, with an estimated average price of $79.66. The stock is now traded at around $73.143200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.41 and $146.04, with an estimated average price of $139.46.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.03 and $26.08, with an estimated average price of $26.05.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: HCI Group Inc (HCI)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in HCI Group Inc. The sale prices were between $83.54 and $137.02, with an estimated average price of $116.32.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.
