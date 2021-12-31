Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC Buys InvenTrust Properties Corp, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: IVT, UBER, XBI, FNOV, SO, CVS, FSMB, ISTB, ABBV, RSP, VLUE, CION, AMAT, SDY, BBIN, SDVY, OCSL, MRVL, FNDF, BBUS, BIL, COP, IVW, EOG, EXC, FNX, IEF, JNK, GDDY, KR, ZTS, LIT, WM, MET, IXG, JSMD, APD, USIG, DES, CIBR, EVTC, PDI, BUD, YUM, VLO, UL, ROK, ACN, ABCL, TUEM,

SCHD, SCHK, VT, GOAT, IVV, AAPL, DFND, VTV, RDVY, XMHQ, INDS, GOOG, VV, IQLT, QLS, SPTL, FVD, MTUM, SCHG, SPY, VB, MSFT, PFE, DINT, FMB, LRGF, VUG, FB, DLS, KXI, QQQ, QUAL, RXI, TLT, VIG, VIGI, SCHO, SCHZ, IHI, IJH, IOO, OEF, VYMI, GOOGL, NFLX, IWF, IWR, JXI, QTEC, VCIT, VTI, AMZN, AME, BRK.B, COST, MCD, MDT, PM, BABA, FDN, IEMG, LQD, MBB, VBR, AFL, MO, BAC, CME, CSCO, CMCSA, LLY, INTU, LNC, MMC, PG, TSM, TGT, UBS, TDG, GM, COIN, ARKK, BNDX, DVYE, EFV, FNDX, FPXI, FTLS, HYG, IAGG, IEFA, INTF, IXJ, IXN, JKE, LDUR, MUB, QQQJ, SCHV, USHY, VEA, VO, PLD, ASML, T, ABT, AZN, ADP, BTI, FIS, CVX, CCI, EQIX, XOM, NEE, GE, GILD, GS, HT, HD, HON, IBM, INTC, KEY, SPGI, NKE, ORCL, PPL, PH, PRU, SAP, CRM, SBUX, TMO, TTE, UNP, RTX, UNH, TFSL, DAL, LLNW, ATHX, AVGO, NCLH, HEXO, AOM, IGIB, DGRO, EFAV, EMGF, FAB, FPX, FXG, FXH, GSEW, IEUR, IGF, IJR, IPAC, SCHA, SCHM, SCHP, SCHX, SHYG, SMH, SMLF, TIP, VBK, VGT, VONG, VWO, VYM, XLK, ABB, ATVI, AXP, AMGN, ADI, CLF, VALE, LHX, HBAN, ICE, KLAC, LMT, MS, PNC, ROST, SGEN, DFS, FSK, VRAY, XHR, BOND, DVY, EMLP, FTA, HDV, MJ, QYLD, REET, SCHB, SCZ, SJNK, VCR, VEU, VOO, VPU, VSGX, VTIP, XLI, Reduced Positions: FMAY, SHY, MOTI, IDV, EEMV, MOAT, FEM, PYPL, TSLA, LGLV, LMBS, BIV, IYLD, QCOM, XLE, SCHE, JNJ, MINT, FEX, VHT, VCSH, V, MA, F, ITB, SPYG, ICLN, IBDN, VDC, FPE, CFO, VSS, MGK, BFK, ETN, NVDA, PEP, PGR, TJX, DIS, WST, CFG, AGG, BND, ADBE, EEM, BLK, AON, BBVA, KO, VTEB, DHR, SPLV, MCO, VZ, EVN, FMN, FXO, DFAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys InvenTrust Properties Corp, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF, sells Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC owns 379 stocks with a total value of $390 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,034 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 30,335 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.59% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 120,777 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.90% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 77,510 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 19,776 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 50,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 28,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $39.03, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $36.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 45.11%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $46.84, with an estimated average price of $45.26. The stock is now traded at around $42.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 91,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 242.24%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $99.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 44.52%. The purchase prices were between $37.74 and $40.85, with an estimated average price of $39.47. The stock is now traded at around $38.990300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 93,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF by 47.07%. The purchase prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.45. The stock is now traded at around $37.452400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 64,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.29%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 53,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 60.18%. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $83.52, with an estimated average price of $79.66. The stock is now traded at around $73.143200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.41 and $146.04, with an estimated average price of $139.46.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.03 and $26.08, with an estimated average price of $26.05.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in HCI Group Inc. The sale prices were between $83.54 and $137.02, with an estimated average price of $116.32.

Cedar Brook Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.