Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC Buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Dow Inc

- New Purchases: TIPX, VTV, SCHP, XLG, FTGC, NVDA, UNP, WCC, AQUA, AVUV, NKLA, SIRI, ACHR,
- Added Positions: PSLV, RGI, RJA, TIP, CEF, PHYS, PIO, GDX, UGA, QAI, COIN, GOF, CVX, NUSI, OUNZ, VEU, XOM, BABA, IDV, PTE, BRK.B, IXUS, FTF, EFA, GNT, JQC, AMZN, SCZ, FTSM, ETY, ERC, DIS, RTX, ACTG, XME, SUB, SLVO, ISD, CLM, HIO, SBUX,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, SQ, IYG, WBA, SHY, FXL, VCR, FXZ, FXD, FXH, AIRR, PDP, QTEC, NVTA, DWAS, AFIF, VBK, PSI, QQQ, AAPL, RSP, RYT, PEZ, TSLA, EEM, TFLO, PSJ, PRN, JPST, MGM, DALT, MUB, INSG, CSCO, AAL, LII, JPM, FDN, T, VWO, WMT, UAL, SPY, BAX,
- Sold Out: PYPL, DOW, V, VGSH, MA, VZ, ICSH, DAL, FPX, QQQJ, GPM,
For the details of Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+wealth+alliance%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC
- Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) - 1,494,845 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.13%
- Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 773,007 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 73,182 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 19,763 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (AFIF) - 527,419 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 89,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $142.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $327.92 and $373.09, with an estimated average price of $356.16. The stock is now traded at around $336.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $222.903300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,494,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 98.74%. The purchase prices were between $183.68 and $199.93, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $182.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20 (RJA)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20 by 34.91%. The purchase prices were between $7.93 and $8.77, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 266,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 39.02%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 119,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Global Water ETF by 60.36%. The purchase prices were between $39.16 and $43.52, with an estimated average price of $41.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 23,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.
