Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, iShar

- New Purchases: FPE, XLRE, DFAT, QTEC, AVLV, SCHP, DFAS, VOO, CIBR, EUSB, IYF, PLD, KEYS, DFIP, QCOM, UPS, XLNX,
- Added Positions: IVW, DEED, DFAU, RDVY, ICSH, XLK, IJJ, CL, FTSL, AMZN, TGT, QCLN, LOW, ABT, GOOGL, JNJ, UNH, TIP, XOM, BA, QQQ, F, MRK, NKE, NVDA, PSX, RTX, CVX, IBM, FCX, DVN,
- Reduced Positions: MDY, IYR, SUB, IWM, VCSH, KMB, LMBS, FSMB, SUSB, PFF, VTEB, PYPL, WMT, IYM, JKH, SHV, BDX, COST, NEE, ESGU, ITW, ICE, IVV, HD, AMGN, FMHI, DD, SYK, LHX, NVS, CB, CRM, XLY, ACN, QUAL, DOW, CAT, BLK, BRK.B, BBWI, T, IHI, GSLC, FDS, BRO, SBUX, BMY, USB, VZ, AFL,
- Sold Out: FIXD, IJT, IJS, NEAR, AGG, VCIT, VSCO, SLQD, BLDP, KSU, MMM,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,156 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 203,383 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 175.99%
- Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) - 484,811 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.28%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,649 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 68,291 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.56%
Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 485,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 106,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $44.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 78,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The purchase prices were between $154.07 and $180.38, with an estimated average price of $170.95. The stock is now traded at around $146.079800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 18,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.78 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $52.92. The stock is now traded at around $51.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 22,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 175.99%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 203,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF (DEED)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF by 1301.67%. The purchase prices were between $25.51 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 385,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 80.28%. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 484,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1380.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 109,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.07%. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 71,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $152.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 68,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $53.17.Sold Out: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03.Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.
