Manning & Napier Group, Llc Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Anaplan Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Expedia Group Inc, Cameco Corp, EQT Corp

New Purchases: ATVI, UPS, FDX, OLED, AMED, LHCG, BUD, MELI, FNF, SNOW, KD,

ATVI, UPS, FDX, OLED, AMED, LHCG, BUD, MELI, FNF, SNOW, KD, Added Positions: PLAN, PYPL, STZ, MA, V, AEM, SE, APLE, UL, CHTR, GOLD, STNE, RADI, IIPR, MUB, SHM, ACC, VTR, UDR, GSIE, GSLC, IAU, SKM, SMIN, SPIB, VB, VCLT, VEA, VGIT, VGSH, VWO,

PLAN, PYPL, STZ, MA, V, AEM, SE, APLE, UL, CHTR, GOLD, STNE, RADI, IIPR, MUB, SHM, ACC, VTR, UDR, GSIE, GSLC, IAU, SKM, SMIN, SPIB, VB, VCLT, VEA, VGIT, VGSH, VWO, Reduced Positions: EXPE, CCJ, EQT, NVDA, COP, DLTR, NSP, CTRA, AZO, XOM, SBAC, CNI, HD, AMZN, FMC, GOOGL, ICE, PG, TMO, WMT, CSCO, CMCSA, JNJ, MAA, VZ, DIS, NOW, MMM, CB, ADBE, ADP, BMY, CPRT, EQIX, GPK, HON, IBM, INTC, JPM, MDLZ, LMT, MLM, SPGI, MRK, MCO, NKE, ORCL, LIN, QCOM, UNP, ZTS, PLD, ALL, AXP, ADI, ADM, BP, BBY, BLK, CF, CPT, CAT, CINF, C, CLX, CL, CMI, DRE, EWBC, ETN, EMR, ESS, EXR, FITB, GD, GIS, GPC, GILD, LHX, HSY, HUM, IDXX, ITW, IFF, JCI, KMB, KR, MSI, NEM, NOC, PEP, PSA, DGX, RSG, TSN, USB, UNH, VMC, WM, RDS.B, BR, LULU, DG, CBOE, PANW, REXR, GOOG, NXRT, KHC, BND, AOS, BTI, BG, CHRW, CDNS, CPB, CMA, CAG, DLR, EMN, ELS, RE, GRMN, HIG, HSKA, HUBB, HBAN, ISRG, SJM, NTAP, NUE, OMC, PKG, PKX, RPM, RF, RS, SNA, LSI, STLD, SUI, GWW, WHR, WSM, PAC, BAH, CDW, AMH, INVH, SWCH, OGN, EMB, ESGD, ESGU, GIGB, HYG, JNK, MLPA, SCHD, SPTS, SUSC, USHY, VNQ, VYM, VYMI,

EXPE, CCJ, EQT, NVDA, COP, DLTR, NSP, CTRA, AZO, XOM, SBAC, CNI, HD, AMZN, FMC, GOOGL, ICE, PG, TMO, WMT, CSCO, CMCSA, JNJ, MAA, VZ, DIS, NOW, MMM, CB, ADBE, ADP, BMY, CPRT, EQIX, GPK, HON, IBM, INTC, JPM, MDLZ, LMT, MLM, SPGI, MRK, MCO, NKE, ORCL, LIN, QCOM, UNP, ZTS, PLD, ALL, AXP, ADI, ADM, BP, BBY, BLK, CF, CPT, CAT, CINF, C, CLX, CL, CMI, DRE, EWBC, ETN, EMR, ESS, EXR, FITB, GD, GIS, GPC, GILD, LHX, HSY, HUM, IDXX, ITW, IFF, JCI, KMB, KR, MSI, NEM, NOC, PEP, PSA, DGX, RSG, TSN, USB, UNH, VMC, WM, RDS.B, BR, LULU, DG, CBOE, PANW, REXR, GOOG, NXRT, KHC, BND, AOS, BTI, BG, CHRW, CDNS, CPB, CMA, CAG, DLR, EMN, ELS, RE, GRMN, HIG, HSKA, HUBB, HBAN, ISRG, SJM, NTAP, NUE, OMC, PKG, PKX, RPM, RF, RS, SNA, LSI, STLD, SUI, GWW, WHR, WSM, PAC, BAH, CDW, AMH, INVH, SWCH, OGN, EMB, ESGD, ESGU, GIGB, HYG, JNK, MLPA, SCHD, SPTS, SUSC, USHY, VNQ, VYM, VYMI, Sold Out: TTE, TRV, ASR, VLRS, BBL, HLT, JEF, EOG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Anaplan Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, FedEx Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Expedia Group Inc, Cameco Corp, EQT Corp, NVIDIA Corp, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manning & Napier Group, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Manning & Napier Group, Llc owns 274 stocks with a total value of $12 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MANNING & NAPIER GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/manning+%26+napier+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 113,006 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 125,504 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,068,648 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 980,375 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,764,947 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,584,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $196.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 351,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $241.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 287,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Universal Display Corp. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $141.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 235,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Amedisys Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $126.253200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 91,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $63.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 186,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 2565.51%. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,779,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 54.37%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $159.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,011,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 102.93%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $235.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 165,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc by 93.87%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.67, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 583,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 36.97%. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95. The stock is now traded at around $14.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 693,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 41.68%. The purchase prices were between $228.48 and $286.21, with an estimated average price of $256.97. The stock is now traded at around $182.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 31,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in TotalEnergies SE. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $17.82.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $180.85 and $210.06, with an estimated average price of $197.34.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31.