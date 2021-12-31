Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Manning & Napier Group, Llc Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Anaplan Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Expedia Group Inc, Cameco Corp, EQT Corp

Investment company Manning & Napier Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Anaplan Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, FedEx Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Expedia Group Inc, Cameco Corp, EQT Corp, NVIDIA Corp, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manning & Napier Group, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Manning & Napier Group, Llc owns 274 stocks with a total value of $12 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MANNING & NAPIER GROUP, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 113,006 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 125,504 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,068,648 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 980,375 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,764,947 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,584,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $196.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 351,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $241.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 287,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Universal Display Corp (OLED)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Universal Display Corp. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $141.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 235,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Amedisys Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $126.253200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 91,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $63.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 186,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 2565.51%. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,779,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 54.37%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $159.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,011,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 102.93%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $235.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 165,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc by 93.87%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.67, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 583,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 36.97%. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95. The stock is now traded at around $14.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 693,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 41.68%. The purchase prices were between $228.48 and $286.21, with an estimated average price of $256.97. The stock is now traded at around $182.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 31,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in TotalEnergies SE. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33.

Sold Out: Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $17.82.

Sold Out: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $180.85 and $210.06, with an estimated average price of $197.34.

Sold Out: BHP Group PLC (BBL)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31.



