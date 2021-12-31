Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, GFL Environmental Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Investment company Pacific Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, GFL Environmental Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Beazer Homes USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pacific Asset Management LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Pacific Asset Management LLC
  1. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 446,363 shares, 27.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.45%
  2. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 735,180 shares, 23.93% of the total portfolio.
  3. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 160,453 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio.
  4. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) - 149,811 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.96%
  5. GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) - 179,450 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.96%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Pacific Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $341.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 7,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Pacific Asset Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 17,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Pacific Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 446,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)

Pacific Asset Management LLC added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 145.96%. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $41.89, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $31.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 179,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH)

Pacific Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Beazer Homes USA Inc by 60.60%. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $23.61, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $18.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 189,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Constellium SE (CSTM)

Pacific Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Constellium SE by 44.16%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 235,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Pacific Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $114.05 and $133.51, with an estimated average price of $124.07. The stock is now traded at around $101.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 44,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)

Pacific Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Cedar Fair LP by 34.96%. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $47.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 70,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.



