Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, GFL Environmental Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Pacific Asset Management LLC's top 5 holdings
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 446,363 shares, 27.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.45%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 735,180 shares, 23.93% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 160,453 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio.
- Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) - 149,811 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.96%
- GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) - 179,450 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.96%
Pacific Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $341.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 7,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Pacific Asset Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 17,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Pacific Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 446,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)
Pacific Asset Management LLC added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 145.96%. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $41.89, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $31.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 179,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH)
Pacific Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Beazer Homes USA Inc by 60.60%. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $23.61, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $18.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 189,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Constellium SE (CSTM)
Pacific Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Constellium SE by 44.16%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 235,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)
Pacific Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $114.05 and $133.51, with an estimated average price of $124.07. The stock is now traded at around $101.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 44,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)
Pacific Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Cedar Fair LP by 34.96%. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $47.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 70,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Pacific Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
Pacific Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies
Pacific Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
Stocks that Pacific Asset Management LLC keeps buying
