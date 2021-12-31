Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc Buys Visa Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, American Express Co, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sherwin-Williams Co, Otis Worldwide Corp

- New Purchases: ROP, AXP, DHR, CB, TXN, ZG, BR, ANET, BRO, YUM, CGNX,
- Added Positions: V, MSFT, MRK, ADI, UNH, TJX, TROW,
- Reduced Positions: ORLY,
- Sold Out: XLE, SHW, OTIS, EVRG, WTRG, LNG, CHD, FLT,
For the details of BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bright+rock+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,000 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.83%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,900 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio.
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 45,000 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio.
- Copart Inc (CPRT) - 94,000 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 27,938 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.03%
Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $424.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $172.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $269.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $193.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $175.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 244.00%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $207.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 112,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 172.41%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $157.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $69.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 85,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1.Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $48.64.Sold Out: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47.
Here is the complete portfolio of BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying