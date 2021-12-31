Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc Buys Visa Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, American Express Co, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sherwin-Williams Co, Otis Worldwide Corp

New Purchases: ROP, AXP, DHR, CB, TXN, ZG, BR, ANET, BRO, YUM, CGNX,

ROP, AXP, DHR, CB, TXN, ZG, BR, ANET, BRO, YUM, CGNX, Added Positions: V, MSFT, MRK, ADI, UNH, TJX, TROW,

V, MSFT, MRK, ADI, UNH, TJX, TROW, Reduced Positions: ORLY,

ORLY, Sold Out: XLE, SHW, OTIS, EVRG, WTRG, LNG, CHD, FLT,

Hanover, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, American Express Co, Danaher Corp, Chubb, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sherwin-Williams Co, Otis Worldwide Corp, Evergy Inc, Essential Utilities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $441 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,000 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.83% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,900 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 45,000 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 94,000 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 27,938 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.03%

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $424.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $172.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $269.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $193.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $175.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 244.00%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $207.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 112,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 172.41%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $157.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $69.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 85,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $48.64.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47.