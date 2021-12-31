Founders Capital Management, Llc Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc, Bank of America Corp, Sells Wells Fargo, Merck Inc, JM Smucker Co

- New Purchases: BACPL.PFD, MTB, WFCPL.PFD, SAM, OTIS,
- Added Positions: FB, GOOGL, FDX, SWK, SPY, CMCSA, INTC, AMGN, BOMN, ADX,
- Reduced Positions: SJM, SWT, KO, MSFT, JWN, CSX, AXP, DIS, NYCBPU.PFD, LOW, PEP, BAC, IFF, REGN, CSCO, JNJ, PG, ABBV, UNH, WMT,
- Sold Out: WFC, MRK, OGN, T,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 23,606 shares, 15.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 149,851 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,674 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 85,570 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.80%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 73,111 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.34%
Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1411.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $169.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 14,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1437.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14. The stock is now traded at around $422.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Founders Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $81.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 127.80%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $298.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 85,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 380.83%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2617.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 2,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 74.92%. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 26,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 72.92%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 236.71%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 43,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN)
Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Boston Omaha Corp by 52.23%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $39.1, with an estimated average price of $32.44. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)
Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.
