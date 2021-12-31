Morgan Jess S & Co Inc Buys Wells Fargo, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Amgen Inc

New Purchases: WFC, NVDA, MSFT, INTC, LYV, ZSAN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Jess S & Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, Morgan Jess S & Co Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,597 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,344 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 21,125 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06% iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 10,239 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 10,506 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%

Morgan Jess S & Co Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 86,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Jess S & Co Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $222.903300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 6,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Jess S & Co Inc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 3,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Jess S & Co Inc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Jess S & Co Inc initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $103.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Jess S & Co Inc initiated holding in Zosano Pharma Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.47 and $0.7, with an estimated average price of $0.6. The stock is now traded at around $0.437900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Jess S & Co Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 31.29%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $345.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 20,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Jess S & Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 78,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Jess S & Co Inc added to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 32.14%. The purchase prices were between $75.08 and $121.99, with an estimated average price of $99.87. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 43,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Jess S & Co Inc added to a holding in Aileron Therapeutics Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $0.52 and $1.04, with an estimated average price of $0.76. The stock is now traded at around $0.441050. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Jess S & Co Inc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.