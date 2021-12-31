Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Erasca Inc, Concentrix Corp, Sells WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: SMH, ERAS, CNXC, THC, BRKR, PANW, JCI, ACN, ABBV, EPC, PFE, LNT, ON, PROG,

Added Positions: WBND, SPDW, VSS, IGSB, SPEM, VBK, SPYV, SCZ, TPYP, VIG, SRLN, PBP, VBR, SPYG, VVR, VOT, VOE, VNQ, VNQI, FB, NFJ, FPE, EEMV, SPSM, MUI, SPMD, AMZN, AFB, QYLD, IJS, DXCM, MFM, MLPA, EVV, VTV, FFA, DT, HWM, XOM, IGR, IDE, HUBS, IJJ, SYF, JEF, TSLA, URI, NEA, EMD, DRI, ISD, IJT, T, UPST, BBWI, AVK, VUG, ENTG, MLM, GNRC, SUM, ENPH, SLVP, IJK, CROX, NKE, MCD, ACRX,

Reduced Positions: GOOGL, BA, WMT, GOOG, CFFN, FLTR, GWX, MAC, HD, IJR, EVRG, CVX, JNJ, PG, NOTV,

Sold Out: DXJ, PYPL, CVNA, NCLH, MGM, INMD, MINT, GMED, EBAY, CCF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Erasca Inc, Concentrix Corp, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Boeing Co, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $364 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS) - 32,439 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 695,498 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 147,725 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 362,517 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 568,347 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $260.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 17,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Erasca Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.51 and $22.75, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $11.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $73.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $164.74 and $188.35, with an estimated average price of $178.35. The stock is now traded at around $180.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $491.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 38.83%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2829.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $389.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc by 24.59%. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $53.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc by 57.69%. The purchase prices were between $0.49 and $1.02, with an estimated average price of $0.75. The stock is now traded at around $0.424700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $58.67 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $61.81.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $38.3 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $44.88.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81.