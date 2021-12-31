Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Seascape Capital Management Buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Sony Group Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, , SAP SE

Investment company Seascape Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Sony Group Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Ovintiv Inc, ArcelorMittal SA, sells PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, , SAP SE, Check Point Software Technologies, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seascape Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Seascape Capital Management owns 87 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Seascape Capital Management
  1. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 314,064 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  2. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 120,812 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
  3. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) - 302,284 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.91%
  4. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 131,633 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,052 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74. The stock is now traded at around $37.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 43,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $26.78 and $34.6, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $29.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $89.680500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $238.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $218.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)

Seascape Capital Management added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 92.91%. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 302,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Seascape Capital Management added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 224.02%. The purchase prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $104.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 31,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Seascape Capital Management added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 73.39%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 71,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Seascape Capital Management added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 76.58%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $56.89, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $55.621800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

Seascape Capital Management sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Seascape Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Seascape Capital Management sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Seascape Capital Management sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Seascape Capital Management sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Seascape Capital Management sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Seascape Capital Management. Also check out:

