Exchange Capital Management, Inc. Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exchange Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Exchange Capital Management, Inc. owns 167 stocks with a total value of $550 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,052 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,812 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,354 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 122,149 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91% BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) - 388,264 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.648800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $45.97, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $123.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $193.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $246.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.05%. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.326300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 208,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 84.01%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.555800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 136,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 67.69%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $298.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $200.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 57.48%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

Exchange Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Firma Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $0 and $0.07, with an estimated average price of $0.03.