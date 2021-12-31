Exchange Capital Management, Inc. Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2

- New Purchases: IHDG, VTEB, ICE, SYK, IWM, WEC, ORCC,
- Added Positions: BSCN, SPTM, AGG, MSFT, IJH, VOX, BSCO, IJR, BSCM, FB, GOOGL, BSCP, HEFA, VIS, VHT, VDC, VCR, XSOE, BIIB, KBE, XLF, VAW, VB, VFH, CTVA, NOW, CMP, XLV, IEMG, CRM, MRK, KO, CVX, LRCX, LMT, MCD, QQQ, LNG, ICLN, USB, CNRG, ZBH, VPU, CME, CAT, EFX, GE, SCHG, ROP, IBDQ, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: FTEC, MUB, SUB, BUD, HD, SCHX, ACN, ADBE, IVV, LQD, KLAC, XLK, SCHB, VGT, FHLC, SCHZ, AMAT, FDIS, BSCT, AMGN, AAPL, V, PG, VTI, SCHA, SPMB, ICSH, FUTY, PWB, FNCL, FIDU, BSCS, FCOM, D, DPZ, INTC, NKE, PEP, PFE, UL, CNI, VLO, CMS, FTNT, GWRE, BAC, T, TFI, CVS, XLY, STZ, SHY, COST, ITOT, IBDS, IBDP, WMT, OTIS, CATH,
- Sold Out: IBDM, BSCL, ORCL, FRMA,
For the details of Exchange Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exchange+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Exchange Capital Management, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,052 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,812 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,354 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 122,149 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
- BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) - 388,264 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.648800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $45.97, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $123.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $193.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $246.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.05%. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.326300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 208,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 84.01%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.555800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 136,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 67.69%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $298.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $200.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 57.48%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.Sold Out: Firma Holdings Corp (FRMA)
Exchange Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Firma Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $0 and $0.07, with an estimated average price of $0.03.
Here is the complete portfolio of Exchange Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Exchange Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Exchange Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Exchange Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Exchange Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying