Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC Buys Amplitude Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, New Relic Inc, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March

New Purchases: AMPL, DAL, NEWR, RBLX, POCT, WMT, ABBV,

AMPL, DAL, NEWR, RBLX, POCT, WMT, ABBV, Added Positions: LMBS, ARKK, FMB, AAPL, AMZN, DIS, TSLA, GOOGL, PAVE, MSFT, FB, AFRM, JPM, COIN,

LMBS, ARKK, FMB, AAPL, AMZN, DIS, TSLA, GOOGL, PAVE, MSFT, FB, AFRM, JPM, COIN, Reduced Positions: PMAR, BX, WDAY, RYT, VCSH, IJR, SPY, PJUL, HD, PAUG, SCHX, VTI, DIA,

PMAR, BX, WDAY, RYT, VCSH, IJR, SPY, PJUL, HD, PAUG, SCHX, VTI, DIA, Sold Out: LUV, PAPR, BA, IP, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amplitude Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, New Relic Inc, Roblox Corp, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October, sells Southwest Airlines Co, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March, Boeing Co, International Paper Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vishria+bird+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,838 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 340,830 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 58,496 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 119,074 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 235,031 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Amplitude Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $34.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 225,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 84,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in New Relic Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.58 and $125.97, with an estimated average price of $97.26. The stock is now traded at around $102.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 16,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $30.47, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $136.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 37.34%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $860.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 68.33%. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April. The sale prices were between $28.55 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.