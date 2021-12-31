Smart Money Group LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR Dividend ETF, First Financial Bankshares Inc, Sells FCF US Quality ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August

New Purchases: BIV, SCHP, OUNZ, BND, IJH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR Dividend ETF, First Financial Bankshares Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells FCF US Quality ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smart Money Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Smart Money Group LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 197,953 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.77% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 58,115 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.32% SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA) - 136,210 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 196,800 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 262.53% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 22,342 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.42%

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $85.662500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 16,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 21,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.06 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $254.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 262.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 196,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 101.49%. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 37,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $46.44 and $54.52, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 101,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 69.75%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 6,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.63%. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.540300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 84,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 76.20%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 39,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99.

Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in Presidio Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $3.62 and $4.03, with an estimated average price of $3.83.