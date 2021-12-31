Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Caterpillar Inc, Macy's Inc, Teck Resources, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Analog Devices Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Caterpillar Inc, Macy's Inc, Teck Resources, Broadcom Inc, SomaLogic Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Snap Inc, Capri Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC. As of 2021Q4, Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zweig-dimenna+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC
  1. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 307,801 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 144,469 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,543 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
  4. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 820,040 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  5. Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 448,140 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.48%
New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $213.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Macy's Inc (M)

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 433,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $32.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 374,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $553.051000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 13,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 117,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $54.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SomaLogic Inc (SLGC)

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in SomaLogic Inc by 237.56%. The purchase prices were between $10.49 and $14.28, with an estimated average price of $11.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,034,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 95.42%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 52,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $250.41 and $286.62, with an estimated average price of $270.63. The stock is now traded at around $281.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 80,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 47.70%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $491.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CareDx Inc (CDNA)

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in CareDx Inc by 45.75%. The purchase prices were between $41.2 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 253,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in SentinelOne Inc by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $39.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 189,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

Sold Out: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.46 and $66.69, with an estimated average price of $59.45.

Sold Out: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33.

Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC. Also check out:

1. Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus