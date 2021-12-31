Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Caterpillar Inc, Macy's Inc, Teck Resources, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Analog Devices Inc

- New Purchases: CAT, M, TECK, AVGO, IIVI, WDC, BILI, CVE, SNOW, JD, STEM, MDB, ATUS, EXPE, BKR, TENB, MGM, COP, ABNB, TSLA, HUBS, IMAX, FLNC,
- Added Positions: SLGC, CRWD, RE, PANW, CDNA, STRS, S, S, CTOS, SMFR, PCRX, UBER, UHAL, COIN, MRO, LMACU, APTV, HES, BLFS, ZNGA, PROF, PTON,
- Reduced Positions: SNAP, SE, BAC, V, MA, COMM, GS, LESL, GOOGL, OXY, XOM, CFX, TJX, FB, BBWI, NKE, MRVL, TSM, AMZN, AMAT, MCD, AMD, NVDA, SHOP, STM, MU, NFLX, BABA, SHW, NOW, SI, DXCM, FRSH, FRSH, VSCO, TWLO, TDOC, HIIIU, AMBA, CFLT, BASE, MSFT, LOW, RXRAU,
- Sold Out: PYPL, EA, ADI, CPRI, AGCO, NVTA, MELI, CRM, SPLK, ADBE, LITE, OKTA, PLTR, TWTR, LUV, PAGS, EXAS, DDOG, TRIN, SNII.U, DAL, CSGP, WFC, FORG, SLAMU, SIMO, ESMT, ZION, CMA, HWC, SNV, UCBI, GIIXU, FHN, GSEVU, MYPS, ANAC.U, FCAX.U, ANZUU, LHC.U, LHC.U, CPUH.U, ITQRU, NAACU, RKLY, POWRU, ALIT, AAC.U, CLAS.U, GTX, REE, ACII.U, PNTM.U, CBAH, TWST, TSPQ.U, NSTD.U, HHLA.U, SCOBU, JOFFU, GHACU, MONCU, DLCAU, ADEX.U, PAYO, OACB, CONX, KAIRU, AKICU,
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 307,801 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 144,469 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,543 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 820,040 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 448,140 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.48%
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $213.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Macy's Inc (M)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 433,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $32.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 374,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $553.051000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 13,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 117,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $54.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SomaLogic Inc (SLGC)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in SomaLogic Inc by 237.56%. The purchase prices were between $10.49 and $14.28, with an estimated average price of $11.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,034,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 95.42%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 52,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $250.41 and $286.62, with an estimated average price of $270.63. The stock is now traded at around $281.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 80,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 47.70%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $491.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CareDx Inc (CDNA)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in CareDx Inc by 45.75%. The purchase prices were between $41.2 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 253,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in SentinelOne Inc by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $39.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 189,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.Sold Out: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.46 and $66.69, with an estimated average price of $59.45.Sold Out: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33.Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39.
