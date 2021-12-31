Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Caterpillar Inc, Macy's Inc, Teck Resources, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Analog Devices Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Caterpillar Inc, Macy's Inc, Teck Resources, Broadcom Inc, SomaLogic Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Snap Inc, Capri Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC. As of 2021Q4, Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zweig-dimenna+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 307,801 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 144,469 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,543 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 820,040 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 448,140 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.48%

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $213.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 433,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $32.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 374,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $553.051000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 13,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 117,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $54.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in SomaLogic Inc by 237.56%. The purchase prices were between $10.49 and $14.28, with an estimated average price of $11.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,034,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 95.42%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 52,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $250.41 and $286.62, with an estimated average price of $270.63. The stock is now traded at around $281.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 80,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 47.70%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $491.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in CareDx Inc by 45.75%. The purchase prices were between $41.2 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 253,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC added to a holding in SentinelOne Inc by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $39.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 189,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.46 and $66.69, with an estimated average price of $59.45.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39.