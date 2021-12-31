Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Sells ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II, Marsh & McLennan Inc

- New Purchases: IVV, VTWV, USMV, VONG, PFF, GS, CAT, DXLG, OEF,
- Added Positions: VTV, VUG, AAPL, IDEV, ARKK, VOO, IEMG, VBK, SPY, III, VTI, IAU, IEFA, MSFT, MCD, BRK.B, AMZN, VOOV, AMAT, GOOGL, ARKG, GOOG, XOM, TSLA, VOT, UNH, IWO, ABBV, FB, PG, NVDA, COST, HD, ACN, JPM, CVX, BAC, MA, NEE, ESGD, KO, VGT, UNP, TMO, ABT, PFE, CB, SCHW, AMD, CSCO, NULG, VTEB, VTWG, MRK, IBM, JNJ, WMT, TXN, SYK, MMM, PAYX, NOC, EMR, CLX, ITW, SCHD, INTC, DFS, SPGI, MCK,
- Reduced Positions: ARKW, VWO, MMC, VBR, VEA, QQQ, GLD, NUSC, BSX, ESGE, MS, CSX, NSC, IWN, DIS, V, VIOV, DHS, AWK, VZ, HON, CHD, ADP, YUMC, T, ESML, PPG, NKE, DHR, AON,
- Sold Out: BMEZ, ITA, IDNA, PYPL, VXF, CMCSA, SCHG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 143,926 shares, 14.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 242,351 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.25%
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 240,505 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.26%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,363 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.05%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 34,937 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.10%
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 3,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $137.06 and $153.92, with an estimated average price of $145.26. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 11,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 20,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $67.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 18,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 25,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $341.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 40.25%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $142.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 242,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.05%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $160.939900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 60,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets by 192.29%. The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 45,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 128.82%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 176.19%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 32,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Information Services Group Inc (III)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Information Services Group Inc by 91.43%. The purchase prices were between $7.14 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $8.07. The stock is now traded at around $6.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 143,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. The sale prices were between $22.88 and $27.95, with an estimated average price of $25.78.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $95.38 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $104.1.Sold Out: iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $42.98 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $47.08.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85.
