Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Coterra Energy Inc, Fortinet Inc, Icon PLC, Sells RH, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Cemex SAB de CV

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Dorsey Wright & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Coterra Energy Inc, Fortinet Inc, Icon PLC, Alcon Inc, Eni SpA, sells RH, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Cemex SAB de CV, POSCO, I-MAB during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dorsey Wright & Associates. As of 2021Q4, Dorsey Wright & Associates owns 274 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Dorsey Wright & Associates
  1. Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 352,219 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
  2. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 15,665 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  3. SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 15,440 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
  4. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 27,757 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
  5. Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 26,952 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.28%
New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 272,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41. The stock is now traded at around $256.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 15,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $73.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 50,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Eni SpA (E)

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Eni SpA. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $29.7, with an estimated average price of $27.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 157,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Gazprom PJSC (OGZPY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Gazprom PJSC. The purchase prices were between $8.32 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $9.54. The stock is now traded at around $8.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 466,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $18.372800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 235,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 110.28%. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $274.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 26,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp by 87.82%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 85,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Olin Corp (OLN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Olin Corp by 86.30%. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 109,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Diana Shipping Inc (DSX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Diana Shipping Inc by 6848.66%. The purchase prices were between $3.65 and $5.52, with an estimated average price of $4.32. The stock is now traded at around $3.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 686,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 89.07%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $260.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 14,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 57.91%. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $385.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: RH (RH)

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5.

Sold Out: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $65.21, with an estimated average price of $59.56.

Sold Out: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.85 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.5.

Sold Out: POSCO (PKX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in POSCO. The sale prices were between $55.17 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $61.97.

Sold Out: I-MAB (IMAB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in I-MAB. The sale prices were between $45.28 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $59.71.

Sold Out: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37.



