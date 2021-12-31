Regent Investment Management LLC Buys American Express Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vale SA

New Purchases: CLF, LSI, JKS, QQQ, GPS, WM, TRUP, SCHB, LMT, PPL, LVMUY,

CLF, LSI, JKS, QQQ, GPS, WM, TRUP, SCHB, LMT, PPL, LVMUY, Added Positions: AXP, GS, MSFT, AMZN, ALB, AAPL, C, AEP, TMUS, CAH, MA, PYPL, MU, USA, BKNG, V, AMZA, MRK, BRX, TTWO, GOOGL, BAC, NRG, DIS, KMI, SWKS, MTUM, RTX, ABT, UPS, BF.A, ULTA, AY, SQ, QUAL, NFLX, MDT, MCD, KMB, SJM, HPQ, MMM, ADBE, LLY, NNN, KO, BUD, SCHX, AMGN, BHC, KHC, CAG, USB, PM, FDX, ORCL,

AXP, GS, MSFT, AMZN, ALB, AAPL, C, AEP, TMUS, CAH, MA, PYPL, MU, USA, BKNG, V, AMZA, MRK, BRX, TTWO, GOOGL, BAC, NRG, DIS, KMI, SWKS, MTUM, RTX, ABT, UPS, BF.A, ULTA, AY, SQ, QUAL, NFLX, MDT, MCD, KMB, SJM, HPQ, MMM, ADBE, LLY, NNN, KO, BUD, SCHX, AMGN, BHC, KHC, CAG, USB, PM, FDX, ORCL, Reduced Positions: DGRO, IVV, MS, BF.B, VALE, VZ, UL, FB, BMY, EAT, TSLA, WDC, Z, BIDU, VTRS, BABA, GLOP, SCHE, T, VRSN, KGC, GIS, PVH, IWN, AMAT, VMEO, IAC, CARR, ETRN, VICI, CVX, LITE, FL, PSX, RIO, CI, LTHM, INTC, WY, NVDA, NLY, AIG,

DGRO, IVV, MS, BF.B, VALE, VZ, UL, FB, BMY, EAT, TSLA, WDC, Z, BIDU, VTRS, BABA, GLOP, SCHE, T, VRSN, KGC, GIS, PVH, IWN, AMAT, VMEO, IAC, CARR, ETRN, VICI, CVX, LITE, FL, PSX, RIO, CI, LTHM, INTC, WY, NVDA, NLY, AIG, Sold Out: HRC, CSIQ, LMRK, CHWY, LUV,

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American Express Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Albemarle Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vale SA, Brinker International Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regent Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Regent Investment Management LLC owns 220 stocks with a total value of $459 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Regent Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regent+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 198,941 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,267 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,567 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,674 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 92,062 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.273600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $345.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.66 and $153.18, with an estimated average price of $134.07. The stock is now traded at around $131.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.17 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $51.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $146.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Trupanion Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.95 and $155.41, with an estimated average price of $117.48. The stock is now traded at around $88.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 140.71%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $172.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 89.12%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $341.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $206.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $89.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 104.08%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $106.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $30.18 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $35.82.

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.22 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.