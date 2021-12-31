Meridian Wealth Management, LLC Buys GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Cloudflare Inc, Sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Netflix Inc

- New Purchases: GFS, ARCC, INDS, TSM, BUFR, VXF, XSVM, BIV, COIN, SPYD, KLAC, LIN, LQDI, ITOT, EFV, BUFT, BLV, ARKQ, AB, ABNB, SOXL, CP, VXUS, AMBA, APH, JCI, ADP, SMDV, SLV, XME, DD, SWK, IRT, QDEL, HYRE, USA, ADTX, MBII,
- Added Positions: IVV, QQQ, NET, XOM, DGRO, BRK.B, SHOP, VZ, SPY, IWM, FTNT, CRWD, IJH, VB, XLF, F, VVV, STIP, SPYV, AAPL, IJR, SPYG, VOO, VTI, PNC, CRM, MAIN, MCHP, MSFT, ORCL, BABA, AMZN, PG, IWR, SOXX, VIG, DVN, DIS, BSV, GILD, JPM, NEOG, TMO, ABBV, GSBD, TDOC, ESGU, ABT, CBRE, CAT, FE, IBM, JNJ, LRCX, MRK, OKE, SYBT, DAL, PANW, DOW, AGG, EEM, IWF, IWS, VNQ, VO, VUG, XLK, MMM, CB, AMAT, BP, BAX, BLK, CVS, CME, C, CLX, CMCSA, CMI, DE, DUK, ECL, NEE, HON, MS, PEP, SBUX, TJX, TGT, TXN, WMT, ET, KYN, BGS, STWD, EFA, EFG, FINX, IHI, ITB, IWD, IWO, IXUS, PAVE, SDY, SSO, VEA, VTV, VWO, XITK, XLY, ATVI, APD, MO, SAN, BA, COF, LUMN, CL, STZ, D, EA, LLY, GD, GSK, GS, HUM, INTC, J, MDLZ, MCD, MU, NVS, NUE, QCOM, SO, EBAY, PHK, MA, PM, GM, MPC, DFP, APPH, FIXD, IJJ, IVOG, IWN, MGK, PFF, QLD, QUAL, SCHD, SCHE, SCHV, SHYG, VCSH, VLUE, VOE, VRP, XLB,
- Reduced Positions: NEAR, NFLX, DIA, PYPL, RCL, AMD, SMH, FB, T, MRNA, UPS, ZM, DOCU, ISRG, KMI, XLI, NVDA, BX, TSLA, PFE, QQQM, RSP, NKE, SQ, XLE, PINS, ARKK, SNOW, V, CRKN, ADMA, CDEV, IEFA, OKTA, WFC, IYJ, ACN, CSCO, ENB, FCX, GE, HD, LOW, SCHB, CVX, CAH, AMGN, XLP, MDY, UNP, XLU, NIO, VGT, VBK, SPSM, SCHX, SCHM, BND, SCHA, GLD, MTUM, IEMG, IVOV, IYF, DGX, AXP, AMT, CNI, CSL, KO, CPRT, COST, DHI, LEN, LMT, MCK, MVIS, ODFL, PH, PGR, USFD, SHW, WM, ANTM, CMG, RDS.B, JQC, EVT, ETB, ETV, LULU, MASI, BUD, STK, NOW, ZTS,
- Sold Out: CTBI, ROKU, DT, ALL, STMP, BSJN, EQIX, ETD, PGHY, GPX, GDX, PLTR, YUMC, TBT, STOT, DON, UBER, NVTA, MELI, WYNN, PPL, EXAS, QRTEA, ACB, XSPA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Meridian Wealth Management, LLC
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 927,859 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 132,458 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.29%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 277,991 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,401 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,255 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 253,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 93,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $56.04, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.669300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $156.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 560.21%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 132.39%. The purchase prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $81.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 38,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 123.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 78,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 24.91%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $310.535700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 36,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $855.249900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 69.78%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 76,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Community Trust Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $41.87 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $43.62.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.Sold Out: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $56.46 and $78.76, with an estimated average price of $67.89.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $24.87 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.07.Sold Out: (STMP)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.
