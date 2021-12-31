Meridian Wealth Management, LLC Buys GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Cloudflare Inc, Sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Netflix Inc

New Purchases: GFS, ARCC, INDS, TSM, BUFR, VXF, XSVM, BIV, COIN, SPYD, KLAC, LIN, LQDI, ITOT, EFV, BUFT, BLV, ARKQ, AB, ABNB, SOXL, CP, VXUS, AMBA, APH, JCI, ADP, SMDV, SLV, XME, DD, SWK, IRT, QDEL, HYRE, USA, ADTX, MBII,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Cloudflare Inc, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Netflix Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Royal Caribbean Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Meridian Wealth Management, LLC owns 401 stocks with a total value of $936 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meridian Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meridian+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 927,859 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 132,458 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 277,991 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,401 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,255 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 253,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 93,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $56.04, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.669300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $156.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 560.21%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 132.39%. The purchase prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $81.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 38,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 123.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 78,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 24.91%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $310.535700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 36,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $855.249900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 69.78%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 76,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Community Trust Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $41.87 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $43.62.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $56.46 and $78.76, with an estimated average price of $67.89.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $24.87 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.07.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.