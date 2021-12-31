Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC Buys Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Deere

- New Purchases: QQQ,
- Added Positions: PAYX, AQUA, FOCS, XLV, KO, SBUX, TMO, NVDA, DY, PFE, NEE, WM, AMP, PFF, HD, JPM, XLF, BAC, VOO, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: DE, MMM, SCHF, IGSB, MSFT, DOV, INTU, XLK, CB, SCHA, ABBV, CHD, BF.B, XLC, KMB, IVV, JPST, PG, XLY, SO, AAPL,
- Sold Out: PYPL, FCX,
For the details of Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+advisors+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 1,495,488 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 223,679 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 467,811 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 79,172 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 100,840 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $345.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 509 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)
Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 130.04%. The purchase prices were between $37.32 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $43.68. The stock is now traded at around $37.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.
Here is the complete portfolio of Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC keeps buying