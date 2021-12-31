Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC Buys Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Deere

New Purchases: QQQ,

QQQ, Added Positions: PAYX, AQUA, FOCS, XLV, KO, SBUX, TMO, NVDA, DY, PFE, NEE, WM, AMP, PFF, HD, JPM, XLF, BAC, VOO, AMGN,

PAYX, AQUA, FOCS, XLV, KO, SBUX, TMO, NVDA, DY, PFE, NEE, WM, AMP, PFF, HD, JPM, XLF, BAC, VOO, AMGN, Reduced Positions: DE, MMM, SCHF, IGSB, MSFT, DOV, INTU, XLK, CB, SCHA, ABBV, CHD, BF.B, XLC, KMB, IVV, JPST, PG, XLY, SO, AAPL,

DE, MMM, SCHF, IGSB, MSFT, DOV, INTU, XLK, CB, SCHA, ABBV, CHD, BF.B, XLC, KMB, IVV, JPST, PG, XLY, SO, AAPL, Sold Out: PYPL, FCX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Deere, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $992 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+advisors+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 1,495,488 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 223,679 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 467,811 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 79,172 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 100,840 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $345.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 130.04%. The purchase prices were between $37.32 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $43.68. The stock is now traded at around $37.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.