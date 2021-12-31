Janney Capital Management LLC Buys SPDR Homebuilders ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers

New Purchases: XHB, KRE, ACWI, SDY, AOR, SCHC, PAGS, XLU,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Homebuilders ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Janney Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Janney Capital Management LLC owns 202 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,437,988 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 112,977 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 193,087 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 80,252 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 144,015 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.99%

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 170,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 178,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $97.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 64,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.04 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $193.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 144,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.91%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 179,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 44.71%. The purchase prices were between $68.43 and $96.27, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $61.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 165,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $69.55 and $86.11, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $78.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 161,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 54.03%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $69.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SAP SE by 68.19%. The purchase prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $123.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38.

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The sale prices were between $38.53 and $42.62, with an estimated average price of $40.6.

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $123.68 and $196.26, with an estimated average price of $151.92.