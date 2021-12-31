Close Asset Management Ltd Buys Avantor Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Moody's Corporation, Sells eBay Inc, Cerner Corp, Cisco Systems Inc

- New Purchases: AVTR, COST, MCO, HUM, CCJ, GSLC, IEMG, IJH, IWM,
- Added Positions: NVR, MMC, GOOGL, APD, ATVI, PM, EA, HON, ILMN, BRK.B, FISV, MDLZ, BMY, PYPL, BOTZ, OTLY, DIS, NKE, NEM, NFLX, MTCH, GE, XOM, CME, BLL,
- Reduced Positions: EBAY, CERN, CSCO, NVDA, T, KO, BKNG, AMZN, BDX, JXN, GOOG, C, PFE, MA, AAPL, FRPT, MCD, PAYX, FB, CMCSA, ORCL, PG, JPM, JNJ, CL, CAT, DUK, LMT, BALY, IFF, BAC, CARR, FCX, OTIS, ABBV, CHPT, CHPT, IVV, KHC, OGN, ABNB, MP, FSR, NIO, BYND, ASAN, LLY, MO, AMGN, BTI, CVX, COP, DE, EOG, ECL, ORMP, GILD, HD, INTC, KEX, MRK, PLUG, NTR,
- Sold Out: RTX, QCOM, ITW, BA, BBWI, LORL, AAL, PSTG, DOCU, REZI, MRNA, PINS, LSPD, DKNG,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,315,961 shares, 15.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 119,628 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 1,491,648 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
- Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 4,934,700 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 297,086 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.42%. The holding were 4,934,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $486.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 289,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $328.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 378,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)
Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $382.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 238,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.38 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.72. The stock is now traded at around $86.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $254.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVR Inc (NVR)
Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in NVR Inc by 604866.67%. The purchase prices were between $4781.82 and $5959.33, with an estimated average price of $5294.63. The stock is now traded at around $5085.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 18,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 2928.28%. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $148.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 621,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 225,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Nike Inc by 68.06%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.539800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in General Electric Co by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $88.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Oatly Group AB by 89.71%. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $6.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 645 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)
Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pure Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $24.87 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $29.17.Sold Out: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)
Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The sale prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13.
