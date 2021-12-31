Lee Danner & Bass Inc Buys Medtronic PLC, Boeing Co, Nike Inc, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Penn National Gaming Inc, Citigroup Inc

New Purchases: CSX, CL, UNP, BX, ACWI,

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Medtronic PLC, Boeing Co, Nike Inc, CSX Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Penn National Gaming Inc, Citigroup Inc, HP Inc, Roche Holding AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. As of 2021Q4, Lee Danner & Bass Inc owns 201 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 438,241 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 344,980 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 352,870 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43% Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FRFHF) - 116,866 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 116,644 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $119.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $97.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 41.63%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 93,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 35.56%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $191.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 39.23%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.539800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $235.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $44.219900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89.