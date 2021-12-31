Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Lee Danner & Bass Inc Buys Medtronic PLC, Boeing Co, Nike Inc, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Penn National Gaming Inc, Citigroup Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Nashville, TN, based Investment company Lee Danner & Bass Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, Boeing Co, Nike Inc, CSX Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Penn National Gaming Inc, Citigroup Inc, HP Inc, Roche Holding AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. As of 2021Q4, Lee Danner & Bass Inc owns 201 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LEE DANNER & BASS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lee+danner+%26+bass+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LEE DANNER & BASS INC
  1. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 438,241 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 344,980 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 352,870 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%
  4. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FRFHF) - 116,866 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 116,644 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $119.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $97.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 41.63%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 93,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 35.56%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $191.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 39.23%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.539800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $235.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $44.219900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of LEE DANNER & BASS INC. Also check out:

1. LEE DANNER & BASS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LEE DANNER & BASS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LEE DANNER & BASS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LEE DANNER & BASS INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus