TradeLink Capital LLC Buys , Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Regal Rexnord Corp, TFI International Inc

- (CIT) - 10,258 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 306,240 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- TFI International Inc (TFII) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
TradeLink Capital LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $53.88, with an estimated average price of $50.97. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 10,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
TradeLink Capital LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 306,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
TradeLink Capital LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
TradeLink Capital LLC sold out a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74.Sold Out: TFI International Inc (TFII)
TradeLink Capital LLC sold out a holding in TFI International Inc. The sale prices were between $100 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $108.92.
