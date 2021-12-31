TradeLink Capital LLC Buys , Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Regal Rexnord Corp, TFI International Inc

New Purchases: CIT, CP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys , Canadian Pacific Railway, sells ARK Innovation ETF, Regal Rexnord Corp, TFI International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TradeLink Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, TradeLink Capital LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

(CIT) - 10,258 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 306,240 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% TFI International Inc (TFII) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

TradeLink Capital LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $53.88, with an estimated average price of $50.97. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 10,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TradeLink Capital LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 306,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TradeLink Capital LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

TradeLink Capital LLC sold out a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74.

TradeLink Capital LLC sold out a holding in TFI International Inc. The sale prices were between $100 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $108.92.