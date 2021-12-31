Sowa Financial Group, Inc. Buys Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Lowe's Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF, Riot Blockchain Inc, John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF

- New Purchases: AWF, LOW, BX, SOXX, DHY,
- Added Positions: NVDA, AAPL, IYF, DGRO, IYH, SPY, XLE, PFF, IJH, IVV, IYC, PM,
- Reduced Positions: V, ITOT, HDV, RODM, PDM, MUB, JHMA, ARKK, IEF, RSP, DIA, CRWD, VZ, XLF, XOM, EEM, USMV, VIG, SPLV, XLK, XLP, XLY, IVE, T, DBA, AGG, GD, AMZN, MO, DON, CVS,
- Sold Out: VEGI, RIOT,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,208 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 532,155 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,236 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 301,801 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
- iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) - 33,003 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.86 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.24. The stock is now traded at around $11.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 343,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $226.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 919 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $119.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $452.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $2.54, with an estimated average price of $2.48. The stock is now traded at around $2.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 57.02%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $222.903300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 12,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.57%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $65.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF. The sale prices were between $38.43 and $41.43, with an estimated average price of $40.13.Sold Out: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)
Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $29.88.
