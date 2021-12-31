Sowa Financial Group, Inc. Buys Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Lowe's Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF, Riot Blockchain Inc, John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF

New Purchases: AWF, LOW, BX, SOXX, DHY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Lowe's Inc, Blackstone Inc, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, sells iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF, Riot Blockchain Inc, John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sowa Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Sowa Financial Group, Inc. owns 71 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,208 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 532,155 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,236 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 301,801 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) - 33,003 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.86 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.24. The stock is now traded at around $11.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 343,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $226.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $119.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $452.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $2.54, with an estimated average price of $2.48. The stock is now traded at around $2.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 57.02%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $222.903300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 12,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.57%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $65.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF. The sale prices were between $38.43 and $41.43, with an estimated average price of $40.13.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $29.88.